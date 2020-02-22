Thrust Vector Control (TVC) Systems Market Size, Segments, Share, Growth Key Trends, Global Analysis, Overlook, Regional Forecast 2019 2023

Thrust Vector Control (TVC) Systems Market Overview:

Thrust Vector Control (TVC) systems aids in controlling the attitude and flight path of missiles and vehicles including spacecraft, fighter jets and launch vehicles. It covers various components such as electronic control unit (ECU), actuators, tanks, hoses, mounting brackets/wiring harnesses, among others. Aspects such as short turn radius and high maneuverability are vital in the performance of modern-day aircraft and missiles. Thrust vector control systems assists in achieving this capability.

Thrust vector control systems control the flight trajectory by moving the nozzle around a gimbal, or pivot point to change the thrust vector alignment. Hence thrust vectoring forms the primary means of angular velocity control for objects that fly outside the atmosphere such as ballistic missiles and rockets. It also enhances the vertical (VTOL) or short (STOL) takeoff and landing ability of fighter jets.

Focus on enhancing military capabilities and subsequent implementation of thrust vector control in fighter aircraft to gain superiority over enemy aircraft during aerial combats is the key factor driving the growth of Thrust Vector Control Systems Market.

Thrust Vector Control Systems Market Segmentaiton:

The Global Thrust Vector Control Systems Market has been segmented by type, end-user, component and region. Based on type, the Thrust Vector Control Systems Market is divided into electromechanical systems, electrohydraulic systems and other systems. In 2017, the electromechanical systems segment accounted for the largest market share as it provides effective steering control to rocket motors deployed on missiles, spacecraft and satellite launch vehicles. Based on end-user, the Thrust Vector Control Systems Market is divided into defense organizations and space agencies.

In 2017, the defense organizations segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the increase in production and procurement of high maneuverable fighter aircraft in order to have superiority over enemies during aerial combat. Based on component, the Thrust Vector Control Systems Market is divided into actuators, electronic control unit (ECU), and other subsystems. In 2017, the actuators segment accounted for the largest market share as they are critical for precision directional control. It also withstands high vibration and shock loads during space missions.

The Global Thrust Vector Control Systems Market has also been segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share during the review period owing to the presence of major combat aircraft OEMs focusing on developing high maneuverable fighter jets with thrust vectoring capability. Furthermore, increasing focus space research activities and satellite launches in the US and Canada are contributing to the high demand for thrust vector control systems in the North America. The Global Thrust Vector Control Systems Market is estimated to register a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Thrust Vector Control Systems Market Intended Audience:

Thrust Vector Control System Manufacturers

Aircraft OEMs

Space Organizations

Defense Contractors

Research Institutes

Regulatory Bodies

Thrust Vector Control Systems Market Key Players:

The key players in the global thrust vector control systems (TVC) market are Honeywell International, Inc. (US), JASC Corporation (US), JSC PMZ VOSKHOD (Russia), Moog, Inc. (US), NAMMO AS (Norway), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), SABCA NV (Belgium), Sierra Nevada Corporation (US), Wickman Spacecraft & Propulsion Company (US), and Woodward, Inc. (US).

The report on the Global Thrust Vector Control Systems Market by Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report offers a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecast market size, in terms of value, and the technological, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report also provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

