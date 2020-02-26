FactMR has actively published a new research study titled “Thresher Market Steady Growth to be Witnessed by 2017 to 2026 | Key Players are Mahindra and Mahindra, Deluxe Agro Industries, ALMACO, etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the thresher market during the period from 2018-2028. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global thresher market is expected to showcase impressive growth at 3.3% CAGR during the period until 2026.

The trend of mechanization continues to penetrate farming activities, wherein a range of agricultural equipment and machines provide the essential input to increase the crop yield. Threshers are among the key heavy fieldwork machineries in agriculture industry that can directly enhance the farm produce by effectively separating the grains and seeds from the chaff. As agricultural mechanization continues to gain grounds across the globe, new technologies and equipment are being integrated in the development of advanced threshers that separate the seeds from the straw and chaff, and also remove their stalks and husks to protect the quality of grains. In the near future, threshers will continue to increase the profitability of such farming activities, eliminating the drudgery of labor-intensive agricultural systems. However, purchase and maintenance of threshers entails high capital investment, lowering its scope for adoption among local farmers and small agricultural communities.

According to FactMR, the adoption of threshers in the global agriculture industry will evolve at a sluggish pace in the foreseeable years. During the period, 2017-2026, the global market for threshers will incur a value growth at 3.3% CAGR. High prices and uneconomical maintenance costs will demote the sales of threshers among farmers, who will also find hardships in coping with high interest rates levied on loans for purchasing heavy fieldwork machines such as threshers. By the end of 2026, a little over 1 million units of threshers are expected to be sold worldwide.

The performance advantages of spike-tooth threshers will drive their adoption in developing countries. Less laborious operability of these threshers will drive their use across traditional agricultural landscape. Axial flow threshers are also expected to witness significant sales growth as farmers from around the world will be eyeing at their use in increasing the profitability of threshing and harvesting. By the end of 2026, axial flow threshers and spike-tooth threshers will collectively account for more than 45% of the overall global market value.

Major players in the market are manufacturing threshers on hydraulics systems, offering machines that reflect high efficiency in terms of power transmission, torque consistency and economical maintenance. By 2026-end, more than half a million units of threshers sold in the global market will be developed on hydraulics mechanism. However, the demand for hybrid threshers will gain significant traction in the years to come. Over the forecast period, sales of threshers developed on hybrid mechanism will register a volume CAGR of 3.5%. Flexible operability, improved safety and sensor-integrated designs of hybrid threshers will drive their sales globally through 2026.

It has been estimated that wheat threshing will account for more than one-fourth share on global thresher market value throughout the forecast period. Majority of thresher manufacturers in the world will be improving the designs of their threshers to befit the needs of farmers with respect to threshing and harvesting of cash crops. High profitability of threshing a cash crop such as wheat will be lucrative for adoption of threshers. And, Derre And Company, Mahindra and Mahindra, Deluxe Agro Industries, Rizhao Peakrising International Co. Ltd, Wuhan acme agro-tech co. ltd, AGCO, Zhaoqing Fengxiang Food Machinery Co. Ltd., Golden machinery equipment co. ltd., Shandong Guangzhong Machinery Co., Ltd., Hunan Sunfield Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd., ALVAN BLANCH, ALMACO, Zhengzhou aix machinery equipment co. ltd., Amisy Farming Machine, Vishwakarmaagro, Cicoria, Amar Agriculture Machinery Group, and Iseki and Co. will be the leading thresher manufacturers that will be spearheading the production in the global threshers market through 2026.

