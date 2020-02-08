Threat Intelligence Management Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

One of the benefits of threat intelligence management solution is its ability to detect threat information and transform this information into relevant intelligence which can be utilized by analysts to upgrade the current security model and take preventive actions.

Scope of the Report:

Among these regions the market at present is dominated by North America due to higher adoption of Cyber Security solutions and threat intelligence services. This region is hub to the major key players that develop and innovate threat intelligence technology. The United States contributes a major portion towards this growth with key players like IBM, Symantec and McAfee planning to develop enchanced threat intelligent management Tools.

Asia Pacific region is expected to achieve rapid growth over the forecast period. Many Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises in China, Japan, and India are investing in enhancing their network defenses to prevent theft of data and cyber-attacks. The increase in the volume of data and growing demand for mobile and web applications are driving the growth of threat intelligence market in Asia Pacific region.

The global Threat Intelligence Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Threat Intelligence Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Threat Intelligence Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Threat Intelligence Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

Dell

McAfee

Trend Micro

Symantec

Check Point

Juniper Networks

FireEye

LogRhythm

LookingGlass Cyber Solutions

Optiv Security

Webroot

Farsight Security

F-Secure

AlienVault

Splunk

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premises

Cloud-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Retail

Education

Research Organizations

Others

