THIRD-PARTY RISK MANAGEMENT GLOBAL MARKET SYNOPSIS, MARKET SURGE, FUTURE SCOPE, TOP KEY PLAYERS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) is the process of analyzing and controlling risks presented to your company, your data, your operations and your finances by parties OTHER than your own company.

Third parties are essential to your strategic and tactical decisions, so you need to examine your sourcing arrangements throughout the sourcing lifecycle.

In 2018, the global Third-Party Risk Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Third-Party Risk Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Third-Party Risk Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Bitsight Technologies

Genpact

LockPath

MetricStream

Nasdaq Bwise

Resolver

SAI Global

Rsam

IBM

Optiv

Quantivate

RapidRatings

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Financial Controls

Contract Management

Relationship Management

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

SMBs

Large Business

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Third-Party Risk Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Third-Party Risk Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Third-Party Risk Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Financial Controls

1.4.3 Contract Management

1.4.4 Relationship Management

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Third-Party Risk Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 SMBs

1.5.3 Large Business

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Third-Party Risk Management Market Size

2.2 Third-Party Risk Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Third-Party Risk Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Third-Party Risk Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Bitsight Technologies

12.1.1 Bitsight Technologies Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Third-Party Risk Management Introduction

12.1.4 Bitsight Technologies Revenue in Third-Party Risk Management Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Bitsight Technologies Recent Development

12.2 Genpact

12.2.1 Genpact Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Third-Party Risk Management Introduction

12.2.4 Genpact Revenue in Third-Party Risk Management Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Genpact Recent Development

12.3 LockPath

12.3.1 LockPath Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Third-Party Risk Management Introduction

12.3.4 LockPath Revenue in Third-Party Risk Management Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 LockPath Recent Development

12.4 MetricStream

12.4.1 MetricStream Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Third-Party Risk Management Introduction

12.4.4 MetricStream Revenue in Third-Party Risk Management Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 MetricStream Recent Development

12.5 Nasdaq Bwise

12.5.1 Nasdaq Bwise Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Third-Party Risk Management Introduction

12.5.4 Nasdaq Bwise Revenue in Third-Party Risk Management Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Nasdaq Bwise Recent Development

Continued…….

