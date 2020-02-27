THIRD-PARTY LOGISTICS 2019 MARKET ANALYSIS; BY KEY PLAYERS, APPLICATIONS, GROWTH TRENDS, SHARE & SEGMENT FORECAST TO 2024

This report focuses on the global Third-Party Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Third-Party Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
CEVA Logistics
DB Schenker
UPS Supply Chain Solutions
Deutsche Post DHL
Kuehne + Nagel
Nippon Express
C.H. Robinson
CJ Korea Express
Dachser
Damco International
DSV
Expeditors
GEFCO
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
J.B. Hunt Transport
XPO Logistics
Yusen Logistics
Ryder System
SNCF Logistics
Toll Holdings
Agility Logistics
Bollore Logistics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
B2B
B2C
C2C
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Consumer Goods
Retail
Automotive
Food and Beverage
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 B2B
1.4.3 B2C
1.4.4 C2C
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Manufacturing
1.5.3 Consumer Goods
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Automotive
1.5.6 Food and Beverage
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Third-Party Logistics Market Size
2.2 Third-Party Logistics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Third-Party Logistics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Third-Party Logistics Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Third-Party Logistics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Third-Party Logistics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Third-Party Logistics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Third-Party Logistics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Third-Party Logistics Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Third-Party Logistics Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
