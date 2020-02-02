Thin Film Dryer Market – China, World’s Largest Producer of Both Raw Textiles and Garments Expected Largest Demand for Thin Film Dryers in Near Future

Thin film dryers are used to concentrate, refine, or recover a valuable product through distillation or similar thermal separation processes. Thin film dryers are ideal for thermal treatment of solutions and heat sensitive products, where reduced operating temperatures and vacuum operating pressures are desirable. It has short residence time and high evaporation rate. The vertical film dryer has a jacketed cylinder with a closely fitted rotor that revolves at the center. The rotor blades pick up the material, spread it over a heated surface in a thin film and agitate the film intensely, as it rapidly travels down.The horizontal version of the dryer is used for drying wet cake, pastes, and wet powders.

Growing number of textiles, chemical and petro chemical, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and cosmetic industries is projected to fuel the demand for thin film dryers during the forecast period. Thin film dryer helps to make food fresh by spray drying. The advantage of spray drying is mild and fats dehydration process because of the fast evaporation rate. The increasing demand for baked products such as cakes and pastries is a major driver of the thin film dryer market.

Growing textile industries and demand for non-cotton textiles for the construction of buildings drives the demand for thin film dryers. China, the world’s largest producer of both raw textiles and garments is expected to have the largest demand for thin film dryers in the near future.

The growing chemical and petrochemical industries are driving the growth of the thin film dryer market. The number of petrochemical industries is increasing due to increasing number of vehicles and passenger cars. Drying of chemicals and petrochemicals demands thin film dryers.

Changing lifestyles, hectic daily activities, unhealthy eating habits, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases across the globe enhances the growth of pharmaceutical industries, which is expected to increase the demand for thin dryers for manufacturing drugs and medicines.

Thin film dryer removes conventional method of dying for recovery of organic product in agro chemical dryer and pigments industry. The agro industry is expected to grow by US$ 6.01 Bn by 2022 considered as major constraint for the thin film dryer market.

High installation and maintenance cost of thin film dryers is hampering the market. Availability of Chinese dryers which are available at a lower price is also a major restraint for the global thin film dryer market.

The thin film dryer market can be segmented based on type of dryer and end-users. In terms of type of dryer, the thin film dryer market can be segmented into vertical and horizontal. Based on end-users, the thin film dryer market can be segmented into chemical and petrochemical, sugar and distilleries, cosmetics, textile pharmceutical, agro chemical dyers, and pigments industry.

The global thin film dryer market can be segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among all these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to have higher growth rate due to increasing number of textiles, chemical & petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries. China and India are the world’s largest textile manufacturers. Growing population in Asia and demand for vehicles and passenger cars evidence to have large number of petrochemical industries. North America followed by Asia Pacific is expected to have higher demand for thin film dryers during the forecast period. The CAGR of global chemical industry is 3.9 % in year 2012-2016 and expected to grow during a forecast period.

The major players in the thin film dryer market are VTA, 3 V Tech, Sulzer, Techno Force, LLC, GIG, Artisan Industries, VTA, Chem process system, Pfaulder, and Waxilima.