Thin Client Market: Key Players and Production Information analysis; Online and physical platforms to gain competitive advantage

Thin Client Market – Snaopshot

The global thin client market is projected to be driven by the rising need for cost savings in enterprises. Cost savings are possible through lower device costs as compared to PC substitutes, and the option to reuse older hardware. Cost saving is also achieved by making the systems energy efficient, through lower heat generation. IT operations could benefit through the central management of all the thin client devices, together with patching and resource allocation between devices.

Thin clients and the transformation of “fat” clients (PCs and laptops) to thin clients provides an opportunity for thin client dealers to market their products to cost-sensitive enterprises due to the relatively low cost of refurbishment of old hardware that has already been deployed, and/or purchasing new thin client hardware solutions.

Additionally, technological advancements taking place across industries and their benefits are revolutionary for companies with greater consumer attraction. However, user resistance has also been observed to some extent. Thin clients limit most of the local machine capabilities, for instance, access to CD drives, USB, or thumb drives. They also prevent users from playing around with the local machine settings. Thus, even though this feature makes thin clients highly secure and protected, it also makes the users resistant to use thin client. When executing a new thin client setup, friction is expected to arise from employees, and to reduce this factor, the management could buy-in early which would help avoid any negative impact on productivity.

Growth in the thin client market is coupled with quick delivery and installation of products and to make the product available in both online and physical platforms to gain competitive advantage. This can be made possible through efficient supply chain management systems.

Several strategies and approaches have been established to increase the revenue of thin client over the years, with technological alliances considered to be one of the most promising strategies. Alliances and collaborations are beneficial for both the parties i.e. the technology providers as well as leading players in the thin client industry. However, concerns related to data security are on the rise as there are many examples of data privacy, security breaches, and a few cases of data breach. Hence, in order to deal with these issues, thin client industry players have to come up with solutions which could assure companies about data security.

Implementation of thin client solutions could provide organizations with significant flexibility, cost, and security benefits. Organizations are also looking forward to make the most of it and are expediting the implementation, which could be used as an opportunity by thin client vendors.

Moving to hybrid and multi-cloud environments through a comparatively inexpensive, secure hardware solution is something that thin client vendors have an opportunity to take advantage of. Established firms such as Dell and HP Inc. despite their large market shares, lacks focus on thin client portfolios, which leaves room for new vendors to grab the market share by launching new services. Companies having this hardware tightly coiled with advanced, platform-agnostic software solutions are in a very strong position to meet customers’ requirements. Thus, moving to hybrid and multi-cloud environments could be a great opportunity for thin client vendors.

The global thin client market has been segmented on the basis of components, enterprise size, end use industry, and region. The components segment has been classified into hardware and software and the hardware segment has been further classified into mobile based thin clients and desktop based thin clients. The enterprise size segment is categorized into large enterprises, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In terms of end use industry, the market has been divided into BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, government, IT& telecom, education, transportation & logistics, and others. The market in terms of region has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global thin client market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

In terms of region, North America is projected to lead the global thin client market during the forecast period. High technology oriented products also require active and flexible IT support, which is available in majority of the companies in the region. North America dominates the global thin client market primarily due to increase in adoption of cloud based technology. The market in Europe is also expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The thin client market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace due to increasing technological advancements and increasing use of cloud technology.The markets in Middle East & Africa and South America are expected to witness sluggish growth as compared to North America and Europe, during the forecast period.

The global thin client market is largely driven by adoption of new technology across industries and move toward automation. Key players profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics, NComputing Co. Ltd., IGEL, HP Development Company, L.P., Dell, Cisco Systems, Inc., 10ZiG Technology, Acer Inc., and Advantech Co., Ltd.