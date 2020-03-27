Thermoform Packaging Market Global Professional Survey and In-depth Analysis Research Report Forecast to 2023

Global Thermoform Packaging Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Global thermoform packaging market is expected to reach a market size of USD 104,999.8 million by the end of the forecast period at CAGR of 5.72%.

Bemis Company, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Amcor Limited, DS Smith Plc., WestRock Company, Display Pack Inc, Tray Pack Corporation, Lacerta Group, Inc and Sealed Air Corporation are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global thermoform packaging market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Global Thermoform Packaging Market – Overview

The Thermoform Packaging market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The growth of such packaging is influenced by the growing trend for online shopping, rapid growth in electronic sector and easy availability of biodegradable bubble wrap. However, availability of other alternative packaging hinder the growth of the market.

The continuous growth of the food & beverage and electronics market is fuelling the overall growth of the thermoform packaging market. Furthermore the growth of e-commerce has also induced the market growth. The benefits of online shopping such as faster delivery, easier return policies, and free shipping, have made many customers switch from the traditional methods of shopping. Amazon (U.S.) has been leading the market with a total revenue of USD 107,006 million, as compared to eBay (U.S.) with total revenue of USD 8,592 million in 2015.

Rapid growth in the electronic sector is ultimately driving the demand of the thermoform packaging. Today consumer electronics is the top selling category due to increase in the number of online electronics models. According to REED Electronic Research, a leading market information provider on the global electronics industry, in 2015, China has accounted for 38% of electronics equipment production in the global market.

Most of the consumers as well as manufacturers today are concerned about the impact of packaging on the environment due to the rising awareness of environment protection. This is expected to hinder the market growth.

Global Thermoform Packaging Market – Competitive Analysis

The market is characterized by the presence of several medium and small players. Thermoform packaging appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. International players who are increasingly expanding their footprint in the developing economy, making it difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, especially in terms of features such as product differentiation, product portfolios, quality, and pricing. The market is witnessing intensified competition which is expected to get more intensified further during the forecast period.

In 2017 Nelipak, a thermoformed medical packaging provider announced the acquisition of thermoforming company Computer Designs Incorporated. Under the new brand of Nelipak Healthcare Packaging, the company will develop its thermoformed packaging products and service capabilities for the healthcare market.

Sirap-Gema (Italy) continues its international expansion. It announced the acquisition of two subsidiaries of Reynolds Group Holdings (New Zealand), to acquire a thermoforming plant in France and a trading company in Germany. The deal is intended to strengthen Sirap’s position in the European food packaging market.

RiverRock acquired Novum Capital (Germany to push forward the global growth of this manufacturer of intelligent packaging systems. ES-Plastic is engaged in extruded and thermoformed PP packaging. The company also produces cups, lids, sorting inserts and films in southern Germany.

Global Thermoform Packaging Market – Segments

Global Thermoform Packaging Market is segmented in to 4 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation By Type : Comprises – Blister Packaging, Skin Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Others

Segmentation By Application : Comprises – Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Personal Care and others

Segmentation By Material : Comprises – Plastic, Paper Aluminum and others

Segmentation By Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World

Global Thermoform Packaging Market – Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to show a very high rate of growth in demand for thermoform packaging over the coming years, owing to rising disposable incomes and the booming ecommerce industry. The thermoform packaging market in developing countries such as China and India are estimated to grow at a high rate in the forecast period. China is estimated to grow faster than any other country because of its strong economic growth along with increase in online shopping and rapid urbanization.

China accounts for the largest market in Asia Pacific. In China, the electronics and appliance retailers dominate the market. Domestic manufacturers are accounting for the increase in share of consumer electronics due to growing brand reputation and improved technology. Factors such as rising increase in disposable income, urbanization are some of the major factors driving the demand for thermoform packaging solutions.

In Japan, electronics and consumer goods is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. E-commerce industry offers an attractive and convenient shopping option to consumers, which provides an innovative, sustainable and seamless experience over all channels. This induces the growth of thermoform packaging.

List of Tables

Table 1 World Population by Major Regions (2015 to 2030) (Million)

Table 2 Global Thermoform Packaging Market: by Region, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)

Table 3 Global Thermoform Packaging Market: by Region, 2014-2022 (Kt)

Table 4 North America Thermoform Packaging Market: by Country, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Europe Thermoform Packaging Market: by Country, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)

Table 6 Asia-pacific Thermoform Packaging Market: by Country, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)

Table 7 Row Thermoform Packaging Market: by Country, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Global Thermoform Packaging Market: by Regions, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)

Table 9 North America Thermoform Packaging Market by Material: by Country, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Europe America Thermoform Packaging Market by Material: by Country, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)

Continued……..

List of Figures

Figure 1 Global Thermoform Packaging Market Market Segmentation

Figure 2 Forecast Methodology

Figure 3 Five Forces Analysis of Thermoform Packaging Market

Figure 4 Value Chain of Global Thermoform Packaging Market

Figure 5 Share of Global Thermoform Packaging Market in 2014, by Country (in %)

Figure 6 Global Thermoform Packaging Market, 2015-2022, (Usd Billion)

Figure 7 Sub-segments of Global Thermoform Packaging Market

Figure 8 Global Thermoform Packaging Market Size by Material

Figure 9 Share of Plastic in Global Thermoform Packaging Market, 2012 to 2022

Figure 10 Share of Paper in Global Thermoform Packaging Market, 2012 to 2022

Continued…….

