Thermal Underwear in U.S. Market 2019 – Sales,Price,Revenue,Gross Margin and Market Share

Description:-

Thermal underwear has witnessed rapid development since the last year, especially in developed economies such as U.S. and U.K. Key players are introducing various types of thermal underwear according to size, material, and consumer groups. In U.S. thermal underwear is also called long johns or long underwear, which helps keep the body warm and is also lightweight. This is gaining popularity in various states of U.S. Majority of thermal underwear are made from cotton or cotton-polyester-blend fabric with a box weave texture, flannel but primarily the union suit. Apart from this, thermal underwear products made from polyester including capilene fabric are also gaining popularity. Recently key players had launched new products, which are made from wool-blends or 100% wool, such as merino. Significant growth in economy, and growth in purchasing power of middle class, are supporting the market growth.

Incasing distribution network of thermal innerwear has also influenced the sales of thermal underwear in U.S. Moreover, strong performance of retail industry is also supporting the market growth. In many states of U.S., luxury products are distributed via various distribution channel including departmental stores, specialty stores and convenience stores as consumers have high inclination to purchase thermal innerwear from departmental and specialty stores majorly due consumers’ convenience based on ‘on-stop’ shopping experience. Additionally, advancements in technology consumers have moved towards digital lifestyle, which has led to increased sale of the product through e-commerce.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3176669-u-s-thermal-underwear-market-research-report-forecast-to-2022

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

Regional Analysis:

U.S. thermal underwear market is segmented into Middle Atlantic, west, Midwest, South, New England, and Southwest. Among these Midwest region is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2022. The region is projected to reach USD 361.6 million by the end of 2022 and also the region is projected to expand at a growth rate of 8.38% during the forecast period. However, west region is also projected to expand at CAGR of 7.50% during the review period of 2017-2022. This is attributed to the low temperatures in the western region coupled with the increasing disposable income of the consumers.

Segments:

The market for U.S. thermal underwear has been segmented on the basis of gender, as men, women, and kids. Men segment holds major market share and it will continue to dominate the market in upcoming year. Men segment is estimated to reach USD 467.3 million at a CAGR of 6.12% by the end of 2022.

The market is also segmented on the basis of retail price point which includes < $10, $10 ~ $50, and $50 ~ $100. Among these segments, $10 ~ $50 will dominate the market and is projected to reach USD 766.3 million at a CAGR of 6.86% by 2022 in terms of value in U.S.

U.S. thermal underwear market is segmented on the basis of product category, which includes tops, bottom and sets. Top category holds the major market share whereas, top and bottom together holds more than 90% of the market share.

U.S. thermal underwear market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel, as includes mass, departmental stores, specialty and others. In U.S., departmental store will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period 2017 to 2022.

Key Players:

The leading market players in the U.S. thermal underwear market primarily are Calvin Klein, Inc. (U.S.), Alfani (U.S.), Emporio Armani (U.S.), Hanes Brands, Inc. (U.S.), Jockey International, Inc. (U.S.), L.L.Bean (U.S.), Smartwool LLC (U.S.), and Under Armour, Inc. (U.S.).

Target Audience:

• Thermal Underwear manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers

• End users

• Retailers and wholesalers

• E-commerce companies

• Traders, importers and exporters

……..

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3176669-u-s-thermal-underwear-market-research-report-forecast-to-2022

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Industry Overview of Thermal Underwear

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Thermal Underwear

1.2 U.S. Thermal Underwear Market Volume by Product Category

1.2.1 U.S. Thermal Underwear Sales (K Units) by Product Category (2016-2022)

1.2.2 United States Thermal Underwear Sales (K Units) Market Share by Types (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Tops

1.2.4 Bottom

1.2.5 Set

1.3 U.S. Thermal Underwear Market by Market Segment

1.3.1 U.S. Thermal Underwear Sales (K Units) by Market Segment (2016-2022)

1.4 U.S. Thermal Underwear by Gender

1.4.1 U.S. Thermal Underwear Sales (K Units) by Gender (2016-2022)

1.5 U.S. Thermal Underwear by Retail Price Point

1.5.1 U.S. Thermal underwear sales (K units) by retail price point (2016-2022)

1.6 U.S. Thermal Underwear Market by Region

1.6.1 U.S. Thermal Underwear Market Value by West Region, USD Million, 2016-2022

1.6.2 U.S. Thermal Underwear Market Value by Midwest Region, USD Million, 2016-2022

1.6.3 U.S. Thermal Underwear Market Value by South Region, USD Million, 2016-2022

1.6.4 U.S. Thermal Underwear Market Value by New England Region, USD Million, 2016-2022

1.6.5 U.S. Thermal Underwear Market Value by Middle Atlantic Region, USD Million, 2016-2022

1.6.6 U.S. Thermal Underwear Market Value by Southwest Region, USD Million, 2016-2022

1.6.7 United States Thermal Underwear Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2012-2022)

1.6.8 The West Thermal Underwear Status and Prospect (2016-2022)

1.6.9 The MidWest Thermal Underwear Status and Prospect (2016-2022)

1.6.10 The south Thermal Underwear Status and Prospect (2016-2022)

1.6.11 The New England Thermal Underwear Status and Prospect (2016-2022)

1.6.12 The Middle Atlantic Thermal Underwear Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.6.13 The Southwest Thermal Underwear Status and Prospect (2016-2022)

2 U.S. Thermal Underwear Market by Players/Manufacturers

2.1 United States Thermal Underwear Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Manufacturers (2012- 2016)

2.2 United States Thermal Underwear Sales Share (%) by Players/Manufacturers

2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

3 United States Thermal Underwear Sales and Revenue by Regions (2012-2017)

3.1 United States Thermal Underwear Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Regions (2012-2017)

3.2 United States Thermal Underwear Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Regions (2012- 2017)

4 United States Thermal Underwear Sales and Revenue by Product Category (2012-2017)

4.1 United States Thermal Underwear Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Type/ Product Category (2012- 2017)

4.2 United States Thermal Underwear Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5 United States Thermal Underwear Sales and Revenue by Customer Demography (2012-2017)

5.1 United States Thermal Underwear Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Market Segments (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Thermal Underwear Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Gender (2012-2017)

5.3 United States Thermal Underwear Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Retail price point (2012-2017)

5.4 Market Drivers and Opportunities

5.4.1 Drivers:

5.4.2 Opportunities:

6 United States Thermal Underwear Players/Manufacturers Profile and sales data

6.1 Calvin Klein, Inc.

6.1.1 Company Profile

6.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

6.1.2.1 Top & Bottom

6.2 Alfani

6.2.1 Company Profile

6.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

6.3 Champion

6.3.1 Company Profile

6.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

6.3.2.1 Top

6.3.2.2 Bottom

6.4 Emporio Armani

6.4.1 Company Profile

6.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

6.4.2.1 Top

6.5 Hanes Brands, Inc.

6.5.1 Company Profile

6.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

6.5.2.1 Top

6.5.2.2 Bottom

6.5.2.3 Set

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3176669

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)