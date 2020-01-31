Thermal Printhead Market – Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2019- 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Thermal Printhead Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database. The report spread across 97 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Thermal Printhead is constituted by a line of heating elements, these elements have the same resistance, these elements are rowing densely, and the dpi is ranging from 200 to 600.

The thermal print head is the key components of the thermal printer; it needs to coordinate with the thermal print paper to print out the specified image. The image is applicated in the room more suitable. It is better to wipe the hot zone daily after used.

The Global production of the Thermal Printhead is about 31 Million Unit in 2015. The production region is relative concentrated. The main manufacture region is concentrated in the Japan. Japan is the largest production country.

The main consumption regions are concentrated in the USA and Europe. The Thermal Printhead’s consumption has great relationship with the local economical developed level. Currently, the developing countries’ grow rate has overcome the developed countries.

The price has been declining continuouslyl; the average price is about 8.40 USD per unit in 2015. The gross margin has the similar trend with the price. The gross margin is about 55.5% in 2015.

The import and export volume is very large, Japan has very large export ratio. Currently, the Thermal Printhead has a certain degree of anti-dumping phenomenon. The Europe and USA’s consumption mainly depends on the import. China also has large export ratio.

In the future, the Thermal Printhead will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weaken.

The global Thermal Printhead market is valued at 280 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Thermal Printhead volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thermal Printhead market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kyocera

ROHM

Shandong Hualing (SHEC)

Toshiba Hokut

AOI Electronics

Gulton

Mitani Micro

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thick Film Thermal Printhead

Thin Film Thermal Printhead

Segment by Application

POS Applications

Plotting and Recording

Self-Adhesive Labels

Tickets

