Thermal Printhead Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

Thermal Printhead is constituted by a line of heating elements, these elements have the same resistance, these elements are rowing densely, and the dpi is ranging from 200 to 600.

The thermal print head is the key components of the thermal printer; it needs to coordinate with the thermal print paper to print out the specified image. The image is applicated in the room more suitable. It is better to wipe the hot zone daily after used.

Scope of the Report:

The Global production of the Thermal Printhead is about 31 Million Unit in 2015. The production region is relative concentrated. The main manufacture region is concentrated in the Japan. Japan is the largest production country.

The main consumption regions are concentrated in the USA and Europe. The Thermal Printhead’s consumption has great relationship with the local economical developed level. Currently, the developing countries’ grow rate has overcome the developed countries.

The price has been declining continuouslyl; the average price is about 8.40 USD per unit in 2015. The gross margin has the similar trend with the price. The gross margin is about 55.5% in 2015.

The import and export volume is very large, Japan has very large export ratio. Currently, the Thermal Printhead has a certain degree of anti-dumping phenomenon. The Europe and USA’s consumption mainly depends on the import. China also has large export ratio.

In the future, the Thermal Printhead will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weaken.

The worldwide market for Thermal Printhead is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 360 million US$ in 2024, from 280 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Thermal Printhead in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kyocera

ROHM

Shandong Hualing (SHEC)

Toshiba Hokut

AOI Electronics

Gulton

Mitani Micro

Market Segment by Type, covers

Thick Film Thermal Printhead

Thin Film Thermal Printhead

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

POS Applications

Plotting and Recording

Self-Adhesive Labels

Tickets

Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Thermal Printhead product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Thermal Printhead, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Thermal Printhead in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Thermal Printhead competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Thermal Printhead breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Thermal Printhead market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Thermal Printhead sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

