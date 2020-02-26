Thermal Paper Market Size, Future Trends, Competitive Analysis and Segments Poised for Strong Growth to 2023

Thermal Paper Market Research Report 2018 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Thermal Paper Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Technology (Direct Thermal, Thermal Transfer, and Others), By Application (POS, Lottery & Gaming, Labels & Tags, and Others) and By Region – Global Forecast To 2023

Global Thermal Paper Market – Overview

Thermal Paper is manufactured with specialty coating with enables inkless printing. This coating blackens when exposed to heat, and in turn transfers the image on the paper. The paper has applications across gaming, lottery, retail, e-commerce, packaging & labelling, and others. The Global Thermal Paper Market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to the growth in packaged food industries. Increase in consumer income in countries such as China, India, and Brazil, have led to growth in demand for good-quality packaged food.

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Thermal Paper is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The global Thermal Paper market is forecasted to demonstrate an exponential growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a whooping, CAGR of 4.66% during the estimated period (2017 – 2023).

Today the consumer demands ease in the banking services, due to which ATMs and online banking services have become popular. There has been an increase in the number of stationary ATM machines and portable ATM machines across the globe. This fuels the demand of thermal paper market. Additionally, the rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry and retail industry also boost the growth of the market. However, fluctuating supply and prices of raw materials and lack of experienced and trained workers are the factor may hamper the growth of the market.

Key Players:

Sealed Air Corporation (North Carolina)

Veritiv Corporation (Georgia)

Pregis Corporation (U.S.)

Tarheel Paper & Supply Company (U.S.)

Jiffy Packaging Co. (U.K.)

IVEX Protective Packaging Inc. (U.S.)

Barton Jones packaging Ltd. (U.S.)

Automated Packaging Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Abco Kovex Ltd. (Ireland)

Future Packaging and Machinery (PTY) Ltd (Johannesburg)

Appvion Inc. (U.S.)

Oji Paper Ltd. (Thailand)

Koehler Paper Group (Germany)

Ricoh Company Ltd (Japan)

Jujo Thermal Ltd. (Finland)

Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd. (Japan)

Hansol Paper Co. Ltd (South Korea)

Nakagawa Manufacturing

These are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Thermal Paper Market.

Global Thermal Paper Market – Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global Market of Thermal Paper appears to be highly competitive. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and product launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. These key players compete based upon pricing, and services. Vendors operating in the market strive to deliver the best quality products and services based on innovative technologies, and best practices. These Key Players make a substantial investment for R&D and to secure a guaranteed resource for the customers. Thermal Paper market demonstrates a high growth potential which is likely to attract many entrants to the market resulting in to intensified competition further.

Industry Developments:

In August 2018, a Japanese multinational company, Canon, launched Zoemini that lets one print photographs directly from one’s phone. The product supports thermal paper only, and it comes with a pack of 10 thermal papers.

In July 2017, Koehler Paper Group, made an investment of USD 0.55 billion towards expanding flexible segment. The investment will increase the capacity of its facility as it is going to a leading technology in the form of a specialty paper machine with Yankee cylinder.

In 2016, Jujo Thermal announced an investment in a new coating machine that will increase the company’s annual production capacity of thermal papers by 30 000 tons.

In 2016, Jujo Thermal company bought the share capital of Ahlstrom Kauttua Oy. The aim was to expand its operations of thermal papers. The acquisition was expected to secure company’s future paper needs, which is expected to grow significantly in the long term.

In 2016, The Oji company entered into an agreement with Marubeni Corporation (Japan) to further expand its capacity in South East Asia.

Thermal Paper Market – Segmentation

Global Thermal Paper Market is segmented in to two key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented as Direct Thermal, Thermal Transfer, and Others. Direct thermal dominates the material segment of the market. In direct thermal technology, no ribbon is used in printing. It creates the image directly on the printed material. Direct thermal media is very sensitive to light, and heat which reduces the life of the printed material.

Based on Application, the market has been segmented into POS, Lottery & Gaming, Labels & Tags, and Others. POS dominates the product segment of the market followed by lottery & gaming. POS (Point of Sale) application includes receipts and tags at the retails stores, online purchases, and ATMs. . POS paper ensures customers get a clear, legible, smudge-free receipt each time.

Segmentation by Region: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Global Thermal Paper Market – Regional Analysis

North America region dominates the global thermal paper market. The region has witnessed increased demand of thermal paper from POS application. The reason is attributed to the high internet penetration in the countries such as U.S. and Canada.

Europe is the second largest market for the Thermal Paper. The retail industry is seen pacing significantly, especially in the countries of Netherlands, U.K., and Germany. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in retail sales both from stationary and online format driving the growth of the market. With increasing disposable income and changing consumer preferences, there is seen an inclination towards purchasing from online platforms, especially the international ones such as Amazon. This has led to increased cross border retail sales from Asia-Pacific region.

Scope of Report

The report for Global Thermal Paper Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

