Thermal Management Systems Market Prognostications Highpoint Positive Revenue during Forecast Period, 2018-2028

All the electronic equipment and circuitry generate excessive heat and require thermal management systems to enhance reliability and stave off physical premature breakdowns. Optimization of thermal management remains highly conducive to reliable and efficient equipment across multiple end-use industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunication, and others. Growing need for seamless control of equipment temperature within the optimal range is a key aspect providing impetus to growth of Thermal Management Systems Market.

In multiple end-use industries, evacuation of excessive temperature or reuse of excessive heat for efficiency & performance improvement is no less than a long-standing challenge. In the aforementioned scenario, thermal management systems are emerging as viable solutions to tackle thermal management issues, from the predesign phase of an equipment to its final validation.

Thermal Management Systems Market- Novel Developments

Key players operating in the thermal management systems market are extensively focusing on product developments & innovations well-aligned with end-user needs and specifications.

In 2019, Electrolube – a leading player in the thermal management systems market- presented its products at the event of ‘Electronica’ held at Munich, Germany. The company presented a range of thermal management products at the event, including the recently-added thermally conductive phase change materials, namely ‘TPM350’ and ‘TPM550’. This participation will help the company in reaching out to other market participants for strategic partnerships and a wide-range of target audience for enhanced brand recognition.

In 2016, Dupoint Electronic Materials – a key player in the thermal management systems market – made an official announcement of the launch of a brand new portfolio, namely ‘DuPont™ Temprion™ thermal management materials’. This new portfolio of thermal management solutions include adhesive thermal tapes and electrically-insulating films. In case of applications wherein heat dissipation remains a longstanding challenge, such as computers, car batteries, hand-held equipment, car batteries, and others, Temprion™ helps in performance improvement with reduced risk of failure.

Thermal Management Systems Market- Dynamics

Thermal Management Systems Market- Consumer Electronics Continues as a Significant End User for Manufacturers

Consumer electronics sector will continue to retain its significance as an end user for the key stakeholders of thermal management systems market. Electronic devices are equipped with ICs (integrated circuits) and in consequence of the input current, overall temperature of the circuit shoots up. Thermal management systems come into play for management of this increased temperature, which, in turn, is instrumental for nourishing the equipment’s shelf-life.

Optimal thermal management remains excessively crucial for strengthening reliability of any electronic device. This, in turn, is boosting adoption of thermal management solutions in the arena of consumer electronics. While developed countries continue to retain their hegemony in the thermal management systems market, developing countries such as China & India are teeming with opportunities for the market players of thermal management systems market owing to exponential growth in consumer electronics’ sales.

Thermal Management Systems Market- Rising Focus on Energy Efficiency and Performance Reinforcement Propels Adoption in Automobiles

Automakers across the globe are facing challenges across multifaceted economies, with energy efficiency and performance mapping being two of the chief ones. Environmental issues and increasing energy prices provide credence to the fact energy efficiency has become highly important than ever, and automakers spread across the globe will have to take it into utmost consideration. Sensing the link between energy efficiency and performance, automakers are investing in sustainable and effective thermal management systems.

The trend of engine downsizing is resulting into several temperature- related challenges, which, in turn, is paving grounds for adoption of a wide-range of thermal management systems. Sheer proliferation of gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles in the recent times has resulted in high power consumption, thereby necessitating the adoption of thermal management systems for energy efficiency and performance improvement. This, in turn, is likely to create sustained opportunities for the market players of thermal management systems market during the assessment timeperiod.

Thermal Management Systems Market- End Users Show Bias toward Thermal Management Hardware

On the basis of product type, thermal management systems market has been broadly segmented into software, hardware, substrate, and interface. Hardware comprises of physical devices and equipment employed for end-to-end thermal management, such as thermoelectric technologies, vapor compression cooling, liquid cooling, and air cooling.

End-users will continue to show marked preferences for thermal management hardware over software, interface, and substrate, owing to its prolonged use for impeccable thermal management. Thermal management hardware are extensively employed across multiple end-use sectors, such as telecommunication, electric & electronics, aerospace & defense, and others.

The research report on thermal management systems market presents a comprehensive assessment of the thermal management systems market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.

The thermal management systems market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report on thermal management systems market provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with thermal management systems market as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on thermal management systems market segments and geographies.

