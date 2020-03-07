Thermal Laminating Machine Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2016 – 2026

With the advancement of technology in every aspect of life, automation is gaining traction due to its efficient, effective, faster and safer application. The thermal laminating machine is a type of automated packaging solution that is serving the need for lamination at a faster rate. It is an easy to use machine that provides high quality lamination to protect the products. The laminator use the heat to seal the film or pouch and provide durable crystal clear laminate protection. Automated setting is for frequent office use, whereas one step laminates is ideal for home projects. These thermal laminator are equipped with rollers that provides professional and clean lamination finishes with no bubbling or hazing. These thermal laminating machines provide adjustable digital temperature controls, which allows the user to adjust the laminating temperature.

Thermal Laminating Machine Market- Market Segmentation:

The global thermal laminating machine market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology type, driven type, number of roller type and application type. On the basis of product type, thermal laminating machine market can be segmented into roll laminators and pouch laminators, wherein roll laminators saves considerable amount of time as compared to pouch laminator. On the basis of technology type, thermal laminating machine market can be segmented into automatic thermal laminating machine and semi-automatic thermal laminating machine. On the basis of driven type, thermal laminating machine market can be segmented into electric, pneumatic and hydraulic. On the basis of number of rollers, thermal laminating machine market can be segmented into 2 roller laminator, 4 roller laminator and 6 roller laminator. On the basis of application type, thermal laminating machine market can be segmented into retail & consumer, institutional and industrial.

Thermal Laminating Machine Market – Market Dynamics:

One of the significant factors towards the growth of thermal laminating machine market is the effective solution which is required to keep the product stronger, more durable, and more flexible as well as add an enhanced aesthetic features. In addition to this, the reason towards the growth of thermal laminating machine market is the additional last longer solution which thermal laminating machine provides to the company in order to provide an effective solution to advertise and promote the services or product. Another aspect towards the growth of thermal laminating machine market is the rising disposable income among the individual. However, the restraining factor towards the growth of the thermal laminating machine market is the continuous inclination towards the use of cloud based storage free application such as google drive, drop box, etc. which provide any document whenever required with no efforts related to carrying the documents everywhere. Moreover, another factor that is hindering the growth of thermal laminating machine market is the introduction of mobile wallet, bank application and net banking, which might obstruct the use of debit cards as these cards required a lamination solution. Furthermore, the government stringent regulation over the use of plastic for laminating is expected to restrain the growth of thermal laminating machine market. Adding to this, the high electricity cost is expected to hamper the growth of thermal laminating machine market as these machines requires huge consumption of electricity.

Thermal Laminating Machine Market – Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global thermal laminating machine market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The global thermal laminating machine market is expected to witness a stable CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024. Moreover, North America is expected to be the largest market for thermal laminating machine market, due to the rising disposable income among individual. Moreover, the extensive use of advertising and promotion in India, by means of trade show, flexible graphics, floor graphics, vehicle graphics, etc. is expected to boost the sales of thermal laminating machine. In addition to this, the evolution of the individual in terms rising living standard among middle income groups, increasing urbanization and expanding working population in the growing economies such as China and India as well is expected to further improve the sales in the thermal laminating machine market in Asia Pacific by the end of the forecast period of 2016-2024. Rest of the world is anticipated to show steady growth in thermal laminating machine market.

Thermal Laminating Machine Market – Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the thermal laminating machine market are Thermal Laminating Corporation, Spiral Binding Company, Inc, Memphis Laminating Company, GMP CO., LTD., Autobond Laminating Ltd, Australian Laminating Company Pty Ltd, 3M Company, D&K Group, PKC Co. and Ltd, TAULER S.L.