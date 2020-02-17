Thermal Interface Material Market Production, Supply, Sales and Demand Research Report Till 2024

The global thermal interface material (TIM) market is showing significant growth, due to the growing demand in thermal management to make electronic equipment function smoothly. Moreover, the increasing demand is due to its application in sectors, such as computer hardware, electrical & electronics, telecom and automobile.

A thermal interface material (TIM) is a thermally conductive material, which acts as an interface between the heat sink and heat source. To minimize the interface, the thermal resistance between the source and heat sinks, while the small imperfections/void is filled with thermal interface materials.

Thermal grease and adhesives allow very thin bond line, and therefore has a very small thermal resistance. It is widely used in the electronics industry.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global thermal interface market in 2014, followed by North America. Asia-Pacific has witnessed significant growth in the transportation, electronics & telecommunication sector over the past few years, thus resulting in increasing demand of thermal interface materials.

Some of the key players competing in the market include, Henkel Corporation, 3M Company, Dow Corning, Fujipoly, Kitagawa Industries, Laird Tech, Parker Chomerics, Honeywell International, Cookson Electronics Assembly Materials, Zalman Tech & Wakefield-Vette Inc.

