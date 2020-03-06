Thermal inkjet printer Market Up-to-Date Analysis of Market Trends and Technological Improvements 2017-2027

The rise of global brands and consumerism has led to a boom in the printing industry. Printing is now being led a special focus by the manufacturers in order to stay competitive in the market. Thermal inkjet printing specifically propels tiny droplets of ink on the paper to create high-resolution documents or images. Moreover, thermal inkjet printers can be used for printing on multiple surfaces, including glass, textiles and synthetic building materials. This further aids to the demand of the thermal inkjet printers in the global market. Also, thermal inkjet printers bear inherent flexibility, are reliable and moreover, they are affordable for printing on small batch orders, thus serving the printing purpose for small scale manufacturers too.

Thermal inkjet printers market: Dynamics

The rise of the modern retail formats is propelling the need of printing which is further driving the need of the global thermal inkjet printers market. Global thermal inkjet printers market is driven by its cost-effective features and high-resolution printing process. With the high demand for the packaged food products, packaging manufacturers are emphasizing more on the printing techniques for high end branding and merchandising appeal. Moreover, due to high on the shelf competition, packaging manufacturers are upgrading their packaging styles, and are focusing on eye-catching designs and graphics.

Thus, thermal inkjet printers find their application for printing of packaged food products. Thermal inkjet printers can easily print alphanumeric codes, serial no, barcodes on porous and nonporous which further widens its printing application. One of the major restraining factor for the growth of the thermal inkjet printers market is the incompatibility of the thermal inkjet printers with different inks. Thermal inkjet printer requires the aqueous solution of inks that can vaporize at 300 degrees. Therefore, thermally inkjet printers have to be specially designed to bear high temperature and form a perfect droplet of ink for printing.

Thermal inkjet printers market: Segmentation

The global market for thermal inkjet printer is segmented on the basis of product type, packaging type and end use industry

On the basis of product type thermal inkjet printers are segmented into:

Roof shooter thermal inkjet printers

Side shooter thermal inkjet printers

On the basis of packaging type, thermal inkjet printer market is segmented into

Labels

Corrugated boxes

Folding cartoons

Bags & Pouches

On the basis of end use thermal inkjet printers are segmented into:

Food & beverage industry

Dairy products

Pharmaceuticals

Household

Cosmetics and personal care

Thermal inkjet printers market: Regional overview

Global thermal inkjet printers market is segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan. In North America region, there is a high dependency of consumers on packaged food product. Therefore, manufacturers operating in the region are more focused on the printing and packaging which is propelling the growth of the thermal inkjet printers market in the region.

In Asia Pacific region manufacturers are looking towards cheaper printing solution, due to the high initial cost of thermal inkjet printers they are less preferred printers. China is most massive regarding consumption of printers. As the region has high production rate, and there is a requirement for packaging material, and printers, therefore, shows great opportunities for thermal inkjet printers market to grow in this region. MEA and Latin America are expected to exhibit sluggish growth over the forecast period.

Thermal inkjet printers market: Key players

Some of the key players of thermal inkjet printers market are Videojet Technologies, Inc., Microboards Technology, HP Development Company, L.P, and Classic Industries.