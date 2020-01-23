Thermal Energy Flow Metering Solutions Market – Commercial and Residential Segment Drives Growth

The global thermal energy flow metering solutions market is highly competitive on account of the presence of a number of manufacturers. In order to stay ahead of the curve, players are expending time and money on product innovation. They are adding more features and functions to their products in order to entice buyers. Low barriers to entry of aspiring players is also serving to make the market competitive.

The global market for thermal energy flow metering solutions can be segmented based on different parameters. Depending upon type, the global thermal energy flow metering solutions market can be segmented into portable, insertion, and inline. Among them, the portable segment is expected to expand at a healthy clip in the next couple of years.

Depending upon geography, the key segments of the global thermal energy flow metering solutions market are North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Of them, Asia Pacific is slated to clock maximum growth on the back of technological progress and the rising demand for continuous emissions monitoring systems in countries such as Japan, China, and India. Another factor stoking growth in the Asia Pacific market is the industrial sector’s growing demand for better measurement solutions for estimating the total mass flow rate of a fluid.

There are a number of growth drivers in the global thermal energy flow metering solutions market. Thrust by many nations on onsite power generation and solar thermal energy, in order to bring down their annual fossil fuel import and up energy security, have served to stoke demand in the market.

In addition, with the concept of sustainable buildings and green building gaining traction, the market growth is getting boosted further. The swift pace of urbanization, worldwide, too is catalyzing growth in the market by driving up demand for proper water supply and the need to monitor it.

On the flipside, however, rising adoption of hybrid metering systems is expected to crimp sales of thermal energy flow meters in the next couple of years.

