Therapeutic Catheters Market to Pave Path for Augmented Revenue during the Period between 2018-2026

Growing geriatric population and increase in prevalence of cardiac diseases are factors expected to drive the growth of the cardiac therapeutic catheters market. Moreover, advancement in technology is also projected to fuel the growth of the cardiac Therapeutic Catheters Market. However, lack of skilled and qualified professionals is expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. Increase in number of research and development activities and investments in the healthcare industry are expected to create immense growth opportunities form the manufacturers operating in the market during the forecast period.

New approaches in catheterization techniques have led to the development of numerous therapeutic procedures. Medical catheters consist of tubes that are inserted into the body vessel, cavity or duct to allow the fluids, medications or gases to drain the urine or fluids from the body. There are numerous catheters for various therapeutic areas, such as urology, cardiovascular, neurovascular, ophthalmic and gastrointestinal. Cardiac catheterization is a minimally invasive procedure performed by using catheters, wires and x-ray to treat and diagnose problems in the blood vessels of the heart. According to a study by the American College of Cardiology, approximately 800,000 deaths due to cardiovascular diseases are reported in the U.S., which indicates increase in the use of pulmonary artery catheters.

Urinary therapeutic catheters is also anticipate to boost the market due to increase in geriatric population. Increasing obese population is consequently projected to fuel the growth of the global therapeutic catheters market. Likewise, favorable reimbursement policies and increase in number of surgeries are expected to contribute to the growth of the therapeutic catheters market.

Therapeutic Catheters Market: Overview

The global therapeutic catheters market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. B. Braun has developed Urimed Cath Foley Nelaton, a sterile two-way silicone urinary catheter considered for indwelling catheterization of the urinary bladder.

Moreover, the sale of cardiovascular catheters is expected to increase globally due to the rise in the prevalence of structural heart and chronic heart diseases.

Therapeutic Catheters Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global therapeutic catheters market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is projected to be the leading regional market for cardiac therapeutic catheters owing to increase in prevalence of cardiac diseases and growing geriatric population. In addition, growing adoption of advanced technologies, government funding and initiatives for R&D are also expected to propel the growth of the cardiac therapeutic catheters market in the region. Europe is expected to be second prominent market for cardiac therapeutic catheters due to availability of advanced treatment facilities, increasing healthcare expenditure, and initiatives from the governments in various healthcare reforms. Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa region are expected to witness lucrative growth due to increasing incidence of urinary, cardiac diseases and nervous system disorders.

Some of the key players operating in the global therapeutic catheters market are Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc, Edwards Lifesciences, Cardinal Health, CathRx Ltd., Abbott, AV Medical, Biosense Webster, Inc, MicroVention Inc., ICU Medical, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, and Poly Medicure Limited.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

