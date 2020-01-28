Therapeutic Beds Market – Major Trends, Analysis and Outlook 2021- Hard Manufacturing Co., BG Industries, Invacare Corporation

global therapeutic beds market is growing substantially owing to the increasing geriatric population and chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes among others. Therapeutic beds comprise of beddings and mattresses meant for medical purposes. These beds are primarily used in hospitals, medical clinics and also by patients at home. The therapeutic beds market has entered into the household retail sector owing to its novel and innovative range of beds and mattresses. Theis growing substantially owing to the increasing geriatric population and chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes among others. Therapeutic beds comprise of beddings and mattresses meant for medical purposes. These beds are primarily used in hospitals, medical clinics and also by patients at home. The therapeutic beds market has entered into the household retail sector owing to its novel and innovative range of beds and mattresses.

The therapeutic beds market is principally segmented into two types’ clinical beds and household beds. However, the broader segmentation of therapeutic beds comprises of ICU beds, regular medical beds, birthing beds, pediatric beds and support surfaces. Apart from these standard bed types, there also exist specialized segments such as bariatric beds, air fluidized and low air loss bed systems. The other peripheral segments comprise of bedding, mattress replacements and overlays.

The major drivers of the therapeutic beds market in the present times are the remarkable growth in the medical business; high level of innovation in both treatment and post surgical attendance to the patients. Also the growing consciousness among common people about health and wellness has considerably triggered the growth of this market. Additionally, the introduction of technologically enhanced novel products such as fiber made body, adjustable side railings; automatic height adjustability, light weight coupled with portability and multi storage facilities are also influencing the growth of the market, globally. Automated beds have become a necessity in both clinical and household market in most regions of the world.

However, there are major restraints which the market encounters such as the expensive pricing of these beds is a major concern for growth of this market. The competitive rivalry in among the established manufacturers prevents the new entrants from attaining economies of scale thereby impacting the pricing of these beds and allied utilities. The major market segment for therapeutic beds is still restricted to hospitals, medical clinics and allied therapists markets. With growing awareness among the general public and sportsmen, the retail segment of the specialized household therapeutic beds is also on the rise. Another rapidly growing market for therapeutic beds is modern spas, relaxation and rejuvenation units. Hospitals hold the major market share for the therapeutic beds market globally due to their extensive use and availability in this sector.

Geographically, North America and other developed nations such as the U.K., Germany, France and Italy among others constitute the largest market for this sector both in terms of production, consumption and worldwide exports. Developing nations such as Brazil, India, Thailand, Korea, South Africa and China among others are observing attracting huge market opportunities for the global manufacturers. Thus the entire global market can be majorly classified into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the world.

Few major market players in the therapeutic beds market worldwide are Hard Manufacturing Co., BG Industries, Invacare Corporation, Carital Ltd, Centromed Ltd., Casco Solutions, Hill Rom, Inc., Gaymar Industries, Gendron, Inc., Grant Airmass Corporation, The LiftCare Bed Co, Stryker Corporation, BaKare Beds Ltd., and GF Health Products, Inc among others.