THEATRE MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Global Theatre Management Systems Industry

This report focuses on the global Theatre Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Theatre Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

A theater management system (TMS) refers to a software program that helps in the management of movie theaters. The software program offers centralized management of theater operations including schedule management, content distribution, playback monitoring, status monitoring, time management, and content management.

The rapidly growing film entertainment industry is the primary growth driver for this market. The increase in the number of box offices releases every week has further expedited the growth of cinema halls globally, which has consequently increased the adoption of theatre management systems and has thereby supplemented the market revenue.

The Americas contributed the highest revenue share of around 40% in the global market. The popularity of Hollywood movies, which has led to the highest number of digital screens in this region has been aiding the market growth. However, this research report expects this region to witness a decline in its market share during the forecast period due to market saturation.

In 2017, the global Theatre Management Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Dolby

GDC Technology

Unique Digital

Ymagis

Arts Management Systems

Barco

Christie Digital Systems

Cinema Equipment and Supplies

IMAX

Kinoton Digital Solutions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ticket Management

Video Management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Private Application

Commercial Application

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Theatre Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Theatre Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Theatre Management Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

