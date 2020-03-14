The Smart Commercial Lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecasted period 2016–2022. The energy saving lighting solutions, government support and growing demand for the IOT based solutions are supporting the growth of the smart commercial lighting market. The demand for the smart energy infrastructure and green buildings is helping the commercial smart lighting market to expand in the developed geographies such as in Americas and Europe. Despite, certain factors like high cost, cyber threat and lack of awareness may still impact the growth of the smart commercial lighting market.
The wireless technologies and smart network components such as sensors are supporting the growth of this market. These network components help in secure and reliable transfer of data between the connected devices. Few of the smart lighting lamps available today are bluetooth enabled Compact Fluorescent Lights (CFL),Wi-Fi enabled Light-Emitting Diode (LED) and ZigBee enabled lighting systems. Some of the key vendors present in the market are Philips Lighting, GE lighting, Acuity Brands Inc. and Google Inc. The report also talks about companies to watch for such as Smart Lighting Engineering (SLE), LED Roadways Lighting Ltd. (LRL), LIFX, Digital Lumens and Enlighted Inc.
This study covers and analyses “Smart Commercial market” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this reports aims to provide opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.
