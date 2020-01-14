The Report Focuses on Global IC Tester Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, The Middle East and, Africa…

Latest Survey On IC Tester Market

IC tester, or automated test equipment (ATE), is a system for giving electrical signals to a semiconductor device to compare output signals against expected values for the purpose of testing if the device works as specified in its design specifications.

IC tester, or automated test equipment (ATE), is a system for giving electrical signals to a semiconductor device to compare output signals against expected values for the purpose of testing if the device works as specified in its design specifications.

Testers are roughly categorized into logic testers, memory testers, and analog testers. Normally, IC testing is conducted at two levels: the wafer test (also called die sort or probe test) that tests wafers, and the package test (also called final test) after packaging. Wafer testing uses a prober and a probe card, while package testing uses a handler and a test socket, together with a tester.

The key players covered in this report: Teradyne, Advantest, LTX-Credence, Cohu, Astronics, Chroma, SPEA, Averna, Shibasoku, ChangChuan, Macrotest, Huafeng.

The report also presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. The key players covered in this report: , Teradyne, Advantest, LTX-Credence, Cohu, Astronics, Chroma, SPEA, Averna, Shibasoku, ChangChuan, Macrotest, Huafeng.

It gives top to bottom instructive information on the advancement patterns and the approaches and controls, concerning IC Tester showcase, actualized in every one of the topographical sections. The dominating utilizations of this market have additionally been talked about finally in this exploration consider.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wafer Tester

Packaged Device Tester

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Communications

Computer

Industrial/Medical

Military/Aviation

