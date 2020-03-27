The Mobile Device Management Market to Expand with USD 14 Billion by 2027

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Mobile Device Management Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the Mobile Device Management market in terms of market segmentation by vertical, by deployment mode, by type, by organization size and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The mobile device management market is segmented by vertical, deployment mode, type, organization size and regions. Based on vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, government and public sector, telecommunication, media and entertainment, retail, healthcare, software and technology, education, transportation and logistics, manufacturing and others. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is segmented into on-cloud and on- premise. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into service and solution. Further, on the basis of organization size the market is segmented into small and medium enterprise and large enterprise.

The mobile device management market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 22% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. The market is segmented by vertical, deployment mode, type & organization size, out of which, the service segment is anticipated to have significant growth.

Employees bring their smartphones and other electronic devices to the organization which poses a threat of data security and hacking to the organization. Mobile device management (MDM) helps to cater to such threats faced by the organization and boost the growth of MDM in the global market. There are thousands and lakhs of employees working in an organization which might have different types of applications on their smartphones and other electronic devices.

MDM helps to synchronize these different platforms using a single console. Synchronization of different applications using a single console would boost the market growth. With the help of MDM, the organization can control the usage of the electronic devices used by their employees and reduce the threat to the organization’s data and boost the market growth of the mobile device management market.

North America is anticipated to lead the market growth on the back of fast adoption of MDM to protect from data breaches and theft, data losses and cyber-attacks. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative market owing to the growing adoption of mobile device management in the organizations to meet the demand for economic growth and mobile workforce. Europe is expected to grow at a significant rate on the back of reduced hardware cost and enhanced work efficiency.

However, protection of personal data and exposure of devices to third party applications, malware and virus are expected to operate as a key restraint to the growth of mobile device management market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Mobile Device Management Market which includes company profiling of Microsoft Incorporation, Apple Incorporation, IBM Incorporation, Blackberry. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the Mobile Device Management Market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

