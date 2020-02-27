The International Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Overview by Market Financial Supply Chain and Demand by 2023

Market Highlights

Market Research Future (MRFR) proclaims that the global fetal and neonatal care equipment is predicted to garner 6.8% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The surging number of neonatal care facilities is influencing the market growth. Fetal and neonatal care equipment can be described as a type of medical device category with the help of which doctors and physicians can continuously care and monitor the infants. These devices are specifically built to feed the babies medicine, check the blood pressure level, draw fluids and blood, and also treat a number of diseases.

Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Segmentation

The fetal and neonatal care equipment market has been segmented on the basis of product, type, and end user.

By mode of type, the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market has been segmented into fetal pulse oximeters, fetal monitors, fetal MRI systems, fetal ultrasound devices, and fetal doppler devices. Among these, the fetal dopplers segment is considered to command the fastest growing market owing to the increased demand for digital dopplers over conventional dopplers along with the rising launch of home-used products.

By mode of product, the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market has been segmented into neonatal phototherapy equipment, infant warmers, convertible warmers & incubators, neonatal incubators, neonatal monitoring devices, respiratory care devices, and neonatal diagnostic imaging devices. Among these, the neonatal monitoring devices are estimated to gain prominence due to constant technological advancements and improvements in connectivity and ease-of-use in home settings.

By mode of end-users, the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market has been segmented into fertility centers, hospitals & clinics, and others. Among these, the hospitals & clinics segment is estimated to gain significant prominence in the coming years owing to the large R&D capabilities along with the requirement to house the most technologically advanced equipment in order to ensure better reimbursement.

Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Key Players

The prominent players operating in the fetal and neonatal care equipment market comprises Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Toitu Co. Ltd., Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Masimo Corporation, Edan Instruments Inc., Arjo, Atom Medical Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Utah Medical Products Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Cardinal Health, Medtronic PLC, Vyaire Medical Inc., GE Healthcare, and others.

Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Regional Analysis

Geographically, the fetal and neonatal care equipment market span across regions namely, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Considering the global scenario, the American region is predicted to dominate the fetal and neonatal care equipment market due to the presence of prominent market players coupled with high domestic income. An increase in the neonatal population is considered a major fueling factor to the growth of the new-born screening market. As per data published by the CDC, there were around 3,945,875 births in the U.S. in 2017.

The European region is considered to acquire the second spot owing to the presence of strong academic and research base coupled with the high availability of funding for research in the countries of this region. For instance, the ERC grants scientific and technological research conducted within the European Union.

The Asia Pacific region is likely expand at the fastest rate due to an increased birth rate coupled with the surging focus of prominent players in this region. Moreover, the rising mortality rate of neonates and improving healthcare infrastructure are highly contributing to the market growth.

