The International Clinical Alarm Management Market Overview by Market Financial Supply Chain and Demand by 2023

Market Highlights

The global clinical alarm management market is expected to register a CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023

Clinical alarm is an essential facility that are followed and undertaken in various healthcare centers. These devices help to create a connection between the patient and healthcare staff.

There is a high demand of clinical alarm management in hospitals, clinics, intensive care units (ICU), and other healthcare facilities. The key factors contributing for the market growth are growing awareness about the patient safety, rising demand for best practices in hospitals and healthcare centers, and rising government regulation regarding patient safety boosts the market growth.

Clinical Alarm Management Market Segmentation

The global clinical alarm management market is segmented on the basis of product, component and end user.

On the basis of the product, the global clinical alarm management market is categorized into nurse call systems, physiological monitors, EMR integration systems, bed alarms, ventilators, mobility solutions, central monitoring systems and clinical decision support tools.

On the basis of the component, the global clinical alarm management market is segmented into solutions and services.

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, long-term care centers and ambulatory care centers & home care settings.

On the bases of region, the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas is expected to hold the largest market share and the Middle East and Africa with the low market share during the forecasted period.

Clinical Alarm Management Market Key Players

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Baxter, Vocera Communications, Mindray Medical International, GE Healthcare, Ascom Holdings, Spok, Inc. (Subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc.), Masimo, Connexall, Drager, Bernoulli Enterprise, Inc., Capsule Technologie (Subsidiary of Qualcomm Life, Inc.), Mobile Heartbeat (Subsidiary of Hospital Corporation of America) are some of the major players for global clinical alarm management market.

Clinical Alarm Management Market Regional Analysis

Europe is second in the global clinical alarm management market owing to increasing government support for healthcare sector and the awareness programs about the clinical alarms conducted by different foundation contributors in promoting the market across the globe.

Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market owing to the increasing patient population, rising demand for various healthcare facilities for better treatment and increasing healthcare expenditure drives the market with the region. The Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global clinical alarm management market owing to the presence of poor economies and low per capita income, especially in the African region.

The Americas dominate the global clinical alarm management market. Increasing healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness about the patient safety methods and innovation by healthcare companies drives the market growth within the region.

