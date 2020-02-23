The Insomnia Market Segments, Key Players Strategies, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

The global insomnia market is all set to gain substantially from a moderate CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2017-2023), claims Market Research Future (MRFR) in an extensively researched study. Insomnia, across the world, is on the rise aggravated much by anxiety and stress which are by-products of the changing lifestyle. In a roundabout a way this also triggers the global insomnia market.

Insomnia Market Segmentation:

The global insomnia market can be segmented by types of therapy, drug formulation, and disease condition.

Based on types of therapy, the market can be further segmented into pharmacological therapy and non-pharmacological therapy. Pharmacological therapy includes benzodiazepines, non-benzodiazepines, melatonin receptor agonists and other. Non-pharmacological includes relaxation therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, sleep hygiene education, stimulus control, paradoxical intention and other. Pharmacological therapy may witness an increase in demand as the bioavailability of drugs are fetching positive results. However, prolonged usage of such medicines can cause dependency or addiction. On the other hand, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT-1) can prove beneficial for the industry in the foreseeable future.

On the basis of drug formulation, the market covers capsules, tablets, and others. With pharmaceutical therapy gaining the majority this market is all set to rise higher.

As per the condition of the disease, the market can be segmented into poor quality of sleep, sleep maintenance and other.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/545

Insomnia Market Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are Eisai, Co. (Japan), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Merck & Co Inc (US), Sanofi (France), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Japan), Meda Consumer Healthcare Inc (US), Pernix Therapeutics (US), Purdue Pharma L.P. (US), Consumer Healthcare Inc. (Canada), Dainippon Sumitomo (Japan), ECR Pharmaceuticals (US), Flynn Pharma (UK), Johnson & Johnson (US), Astellas (UK), Biocodex S A (France), Neurim (Switzerland), SkyePharma (UK), and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US).

Insomnia Market Regional Analysis

Region-wise analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America is currently leading the market. The rise in geriatric population and growing level of stress among the residents are the chief driving factors. As reported by Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, 1 in 4 from the U.S. alone gets affected by insomnia every year. Technological advancements and availability of the latest treatments are also giving the region much momentum. People here are more aware of the psychological disorders and deficiencies due to which the market is experiencing significant growth. Favorable reimbursement policies are also helping the sector work better in the region. Europe has the second largest market. Progress in research and development in this sector has given the regional market enough thrust to expand appropriately.

The APAC and the MEA generate the least share of the global market. Lack of awareness and proper healthcare structure are acting as market deterrents in the region. However, working in shifts is proving daunting for the region and is giving rise to cases of insomnia. Japan has a high prevalence of the disease. But the APAC is witnessing better reimbursement policies which can boost the market in future.

Table Of Content

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 DEFINITION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

TOC Continued….!

Browse Complete Report Details @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/insomnia-market-545

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]