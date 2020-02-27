Turbocompressor is the main unit of a gas-turbine jet engine consisting of mechanically coupled compressor and an aircraft gas turbine. It is a dynamic compressor used for compression and injection of gases. Gas keeps entering a rotating impeller while blades help transfer the mechanical shaft power to the fluid leading to a considerable temperature and pressure increase. The compressed gas may then be transferred to a secondary compressor stage or collected in a volute. Compressors can force more air and fuel into the chamber than atmospheric pressure alone could resulting in increased power output for engines.

Market Dynamics

The global turbocompressor market is expected to reach an estimate of US $18.42 Million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.5%. The ecosystem is mainly divided into in-house and outsourced tasks. In-house tasks mostly focused on critical components of the product while the auxiliary parts are often outsourced. Maturing European markets and production of rotatory screw compressors are major constraints to the turbocompressor markets. The market has shown steady growth over the past few years due to increased demand from food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and chemical industries. Countries like India and China are also contributing rapidly to the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the turbocompressor market is segmented into axial and centrifugal turbocompressors. Centrifugal compressor dominates the market currently with over 80% market share due to high adoption in auxiliary power units and gas turbines. Based on stage, they are classified into single-stage and multi-stage turbocompressors. Single-stage dominate the market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% due to application in wide range of end user industries. Based on end-user industries, it is classified into chemical, power generation, oil and gas among others. The oil and gas industry dominated the market share as it requires turbo equipment across various stages of the oil and gas processing cycle. By output pressure, it can be segmented into three categories: 0 bar-20 bar, 21 bar-100 bar, Above 100 bar.

Geographic Analysis

Geographically, the turbocompressor market is analyzed across four regions: North America, Europe, LAMEA and Asia Pacific with Asia Pacific market dominating in terms of market share expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%. The demand is further increasing due to growing consumer class and rising population. The market in North America is expected to be second in terms of growth potential closely following the APAC market owing to the growing manufacturing sector in the region. LNG trade across nations would drive the market as turbocompressors are used for gas storage and transportation.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Industry are Atlas Copco AG, GE Oil & Gas, Ingersoll Rand, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Hitachi ltd., Man Diesel and Turbo, Howden, Elliot Group Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. and Kobe Steel Ltd.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

