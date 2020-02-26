Transplant diagnostic is a test which is performed during organ transplantation to identify the compatibility of the organ. It is a medical procedure in which an organ is removed from one body and placed in another to swap the damaged or missing organ. The transplant diagnostic test is mainly performed to reduce the risk of organ rejection. Organ transplantation is performed to treat organ failures such as lungs, liver, kidney, and many more. The rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing awareness related to transplant diagnostic procedures, and growing number of stem cell, soft-tissue, and solid organ transplantations are projected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

However, strict regulatory bodies and stringent regulatory policies are expected to restrain market growth during the forecast period.

The global transplant diagnostics market has been segmented, by product and service, screening type, organ type, application type, and end user. Based on product and service, the global transplant diagnostics market has been categorized as instruments, reagents and consumables, and software and services. On the basis of screening type, the global transplant diagnostics market is further sub-segmented into pre-transplant screening and post-transplant screening.By organ type, the global transplant diagnostics market is further sub-segmented into kidney, liver, heart, lung, pancreas, and others.

On the basis of application type, the global transplant diagnostics market is further sub-segmented into research application, diagnostics applications, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market has been classified as commercial services providers, hospitals and transplant centers, research laboratories, and academics institutes and others The global transplant diagnostics market was valued at USD 1,326.4 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.81% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global transplant diagnostics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Qiagen N.V, BioMérieux SA, Illumina, Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Caredx, Inc, Gendx, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic PLC, DiaSorin S.P.A, Merck KGaA, and Immucor, Inc.

Objectives of the Study

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global transplant diagnostics market

• To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To provide economic factors that influence the global transplant diagnostics market

• To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global transplant diagnostics market

Target Audience

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Academic Institutes and Universities

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Raw Material Suppliers

• Suppliers and Distributors

• Transplant Diagnostics Kits Manufacturers

• Government

• Potential Investors Key Findings

• The global transplant diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 2,074.7 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.81% from 2018 to 2023

The market in the Americas is expected to account for the largest share of the global transplant diagnostics market and is projected to reach USD 666.78 million by 2023

• The transplant diagnostics market in Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing at a CAGR of 8.52% from 2018 to 2023

Regional Analysis

• Americas

o North America

US

Canada

o Latin America

• Europe

o Western Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

o Eastern Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

