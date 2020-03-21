The Global Protein Expression Technology Market to be Propelled by Therapeutic Protein Applications in Medicine by CAGR of around 10% during 2019-2027

A new report published by Research nester, titled “Protein Expression Technology Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global protein expression technology market in terms of market segmentation by expression system, by application, by end user and by region.

Based on expression systems, the global protein expression technology market is segmented into prokaryotic, insect, mammalian, yeast and others; by application into drug discovery, protein purification, protein-protein interaction, disease diagnostics & monitoring and others; by end user into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, academic research and others.

The global protein expression technology market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 10% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

Protein expression is among the most fundamental biological processes. It refers to processes which describe how living cells or organisms synthesize, modify and regulate proteins. Expression of a protein includes three processes, namely, transcription, translation and post-translational modification. These processes play a vital role in the expression of a gene and its regulation. Increasing investment for R & D development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies along with rising demand for therapeutic proteins for the treatment of various ailments is anticipated to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. Additionally, one major advantage of protein and gene expression is the ability to detect both hereditary and environmental abnormalities of a given disease, if linked to disease presentation. This is also projected to positively impact the growth of the market.

Furthermore, application of soluble receptors, monoclonal antibodies, engineered proteins, peptides, and their conjugates as drugs is expected to drive the growth of the market.

On the basis of region, the global protein expression technology market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in North America is anticipated to witness a significant growth during the forecast period on the back of technological advancements for the manufacturing and research of personalized medicine with the help of proteomics. Moreover, funding provided by various governmental and non-governmental organizations for research in this region is also expected to foster the growth of market. The market in Asia Pacific is also estimated to show a considerable growth over the forecast period owing to the increased prevalence of chronic diseases due to sedentary lifestyle of people.

Application of Therapeutic Protein in Medicine

Most of the human diseases are in some way related to dysfunction of a specific protein. Therapeutic protein produced by the protein expression technology provides treatment for a variety of diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, hemophilia, infectious diseases, and anemia. These proteins formed by recombinant technology and genetic engineering have wide array of applications in medicine. A few common therapeutic proteins are FC fusion proteins, hormones, interleukins, enzymes, anticoagulants, and others. Thus, the application of these therapeutic protein in medicine for the remedy of the numerous diseases is anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

However, high cost involved with the research of expression proteins along with stringent regulation and policies for their approval as drugs are expected to operate as a key restraint to the growth of the global protein expression technology market over the forecast period.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global protein expression technology market which includes company profiling of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies, GenScript, Takara Holdings Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Qiagen, Lonza and other prominent players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global protein expression technology market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

