The Global Market For Esp Cables Is Registering A Healthy Cagr 4.70% About 2015 To 2023

The global market for ESP cables is likely to witness a rise in its opportunity at a CAGR of 4.70% during the period from 2015 to 2023. In terms of revenue, the market is expected to grow from US$3.0 bn in 2014 to reach US$4.5 bn by the end of 2023. In terms of volume, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.40% between 2015 and 2023.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/electrical-submersible-pump-cables-market.html

Asia Pacific to Emerge as Most Attractive Market for Investors

Europe, North America, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa are the key regional markets for ESP cables across the world. Holding a whopping share of around 60%, Europe emerged as the leading consumer of ESP cables in 2014 and was trailed by North America.

Analysts expect this regional market to remain dominant over the forthcoming years on account of the rising number of mature fields in the U.K., Norway, Russia, and Kazakhstan. North America is expected to remain seated at the second position in the years to come, supported by the increase in oil sands projects in Canada and the growing production of shale oil in the U.S.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=7036

Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the most attractive ESP cables market for investors due to the large number of offshore oil wells in the South China Sea, Australia, and Malaysia. The Middle East and Africa, however, is anticipated to report the fastest CAGR of 8.70% from 2015 to 2023.

Over the coming years, the ongoing development of shale reserves in China and the increasing exploration and production activities in the South China Sea are expected to fuel the demand for ESP cables in Asia Pacific. The presence of mature fields in Venezuela and Brazil is anticipated to boost the application of these cables in the Central and South America, states TMR.