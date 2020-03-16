The global Inspection Machines Market was valued at USD 300.65 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 493.89 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.67% from 2017 to 2025.

With increasing manufacturing defects and consumer complaints, the Govt. and private sector have become more stringent causing the industries to be very careful and use reliable systems for product inspection. The market is thus expanding all over the globe.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing stringency towards maintenance of GMP

1.2 Growing usage of automated inspection systems by key market players in pharma and biotech industries

1.3 Growing consumer dissatisfaction resulting in product failures and recalling

1.4 Increment in checkpoints in manufacturing

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Demand of refurbished instruments

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Inspection Machines Market, by Type:

1.1 Fully Automated Machines

1.2 Semi-Automated Machines

1.3 Manual Machines

2. Global Inspection Machines Market, by Product:

2.1 Vision Inspection Systems

2.2 Leak Detection Systems

2.3 X-Ray Inspection Systems

2.4 Checkweighers

2.5 Metal Detectors

2.6 Software

2.7 Other Inspection Systems

3. Global Inspection Machines Market, by End User:

3.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

3.2 Medical Device Manufacturers

3.3 Other End Users

4. Global Inspection Machines Market, by Packaging:

4.1 Ampoules and Vials

4.2 Syringes

4.3 Blisters

4.4 Bottles

4.5 Other Packaging Types

5. Global Inspection Machines Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa