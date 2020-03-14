The Global Healthcare X-ray Detectors Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period 2018–2024

X-ray detectors are primarily used to measure stray radiation (spatial distribution), flux, and spectrum among many others. Detectors for X-ray are applicable in a broad range such as Si-detectors, single detectors, and compound detectors.

Imaging systems have extensive applications in many fields, especially in the medical field, i.e., X-ray medical diagnostics (computed tomography or digital radiography). The design and features of current imaging systems give an optimal use of information contained in X-ray quanta, which are passed through patients. X-ray detectors have a high number of photons that are capable of detecting individually. These X-ray detectors measure each photon and then (over a time) accumulate enough measurements to obtain high image quality of the source. Digital X-ray detectors are mainly adopted for the state-of-the-art imaging as most of the vendors or manufacturers have come up with technologies that are effective in terms of cost, time, and process.

Market Scenario

The market has tremendous opportunities to grow in both developed and developing countries. The detector-based digital radiography is one of the latest developments in the diagnostic and imaging field (X-ray technology) that uses a different type of sources (flat panel detectors and charge couple devices) as image receptors and X-ray source for emitting high-quality radiographic images. The healthcare detector is compact, lightweight, and portable. The technological advancements in detectors have given a hallmark for most of the digital radiography systems with high dose efficiency, ease of handling equipment (ergonomics), and high image quality. This is considered as a complete digital solution for radiography as it can eliminate the need for replacing the image receptors entirely unlike the film-based or phosphor-based radiography.

Most of the leading medical imaging companies focus on developing high-quality imaging data for delivering real-time images that provide an assessment of various tissue pathophysiology based on different spectral characteristics of the tissue. The sales of X-ray detectors are expected to increase through advancements and technological adoption of multi-modality imaging systems in hospitals.

Key Players

Varex Imaging Corp., Hamamatsu Photonics, Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Teledyne Technologies, and Vieworks dominate with the maximum revenue generation in the global healthcare X-ray detectors market.

Market Analysis – The Global Healthcare X-ray Detectors Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The market is analyzed based on five segments, namely product types, portability, size, end-users, and regions.

Regional Analysis – The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). In North America, the US and Canada are set to be the leading countries owing to the highest number of diagnostic cases in 2017. This region dominates the overall presence of medical imaging (healthcare X-ray detectors usage) and has the most diversified X-ray detectors available. It has the highest percentage of the elderly population with many individuals suffering from chronic diseases such as CVD, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, and other urology-related factors. This has attracted most of the customers to sustain and grow over the period and maintain their product presence in the market.