The Global Cut Size Uncoated Freesheet Paper Market to 2023 : A $18,483.6 Million Opportunity

Global cut size uncoated freesheet paper market is projected to reach $18,483.6 million by 2023, according to P&S Intelligence.

Increasing sales of printers for home and professional use and advantages of uncoated freesheet over other paper grades are the key factors driving the market growth. Cut size uncoated freesheet paper is primarily used for office and business printing, business forms and envelopes, publishing, commercial printing, and writing.

Cut size uncoated freesheet paper market will witness the highest growth in Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Globally, APAC was the largest market for cut size uncoated freesheet paper during the historical period and held more than 35.0% market share in terms of volume in 2017. The cut size uncoated freesheet paper market in APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is mainly driven by the increasing number of schools and offices in emerging economies such as India and China. In addition, increasing printer sales and the growth of the paper industry in the region are the factors backing the APAC cut size uncoated freesheet paper market growth.

Product oversupply is hampering the market growth

The North American market for printing and writing paper grades has become volatile due to the growing impact of electronic media. Many studies have concluded that the internet has significantly reduced paper demand across the globe. According to the Pulp and Paper Products Council (PPPC), the demand for most paper grades continues to shrink on account of fluctuations in paper consumption in developed economies, which is resulting in the oversupply of uncoated freesheet paper in the market. This product oversupply, in turn, is leading to the shutdown of many production facilities, thus hampering the growth of the cut size uncoated freesheet paper market.

