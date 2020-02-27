The global commercial UAV drones market is expected to expand at a robust CAGR of 17.8% over the forecast period 2018-2027

Commercial UAV drones refer to an aircraft without a human pilot used for commercial purposes. Further, in many commercial applications small UAV drones are being used conspicuously. Moreover, the main features of commercial UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) drones are security, search and rescue, inspections, surveillance, aerial photography & video, surveying & GIS (mapping) and it also includes other salient features.

Market Size and Forecast

The global commercial UAV drones market is expected to expand at a robust CAGR of 17.8% over the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027. Factor such as, increasing demand of commercial drone services and increase investment regarding commercial drones are anticipated to increase the growth of global commercial UAV drones market over the forecast period.In the regional market, North America is projected to dominate the overall commercial UAV drones market during the forecast period. Factor such as, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of drones is expected to positively impact the growth of commercial UAV drones market over the forecast period. Moreover, advancement in technology is anticipated significantly for the growth of commercial UAV drones market in North America.

Asia Pacific commercial UAV drones market is anticipated to expand at a robust rate over the upcoming years.Moreover, increasing number of commercial drones for precision agriculture in the region is fostering the growth of global commercial UAV drones market over the forecast period. Europe region is expected to observe outstanding growth in the upcoming years. Increase in the security concerns is anticipated to drive the growth of global commercial UAV drones market over the upcoming years.Based on type, commercial UAV drones market is segmented into, fixed-wing drones, VTOL drones and others, further, VTOL drones is sub-segmented into rotary blade drones, Nano drones and hybrid drones, out of which, fixed-wing drones is accounted for the largest market share in overall global commercial UAV drones market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis has segmented global commercial UAV drones market into the following segments:

By Type

Fixed-Wing Drones

VTOL Drones

Rotary Blade Drones

Nano Drones

Hybrid Drones

Others

By Application

Precision Agriculture

Media and Entertainment

Surveying and Mapping

Personal

Inspection and Monitoring

Others

By Components

Camera

Battery

Navigation System

Controllers

Sensors

Others

By Region

Global commercial UAV drones market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis.

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Factor such as, rising venture funding for various commercial UAV drones across the globe is anticipated to intensify the growth of global commercial UAV drones market over the forecast period. Further, factor such as, rising demand for drone generated data in commercial application is expected to positively drive the growth of the global commercial UAV drones market over the upcoming years.

In addition, factors such as, security & safety concerns and various social problems such as privacy and annoyance concern is anticipated to be the dynamic factor behind the growth of the global commercial UAV drones market over the forecast period.

Apart from this, rising technological advancement and innovation in commercial drones is likely to further strengthen the growth of global commercial UAV drones market over the forecast period. Moreover, integration of artificial intelligence with commercial UAV drones is expected to robust the growth of the global commercial UAV drones market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of equipment and stringent government regulation regarding the operation of drone are some of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global commercial UAV drones market over the forecast period.

Key Players

3D Robotics

DJI

Delta Drone

Alcore Technologies

Bae Systems

AeroVironment, Inc.

Elbit Systems

Aidrones

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries

