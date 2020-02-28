A clinical decision support system (CDSS) is a health information technology system that is designed to assist physicians and other health professionals in clinical decision-making tasks. A CDSS is an adaptation of the decision support system commonly used to aid business management. The major factors driving the growth of the market include rising demand for data-driven technologies, increasing geriatric population, increasing number emergency cases, and development of healthcare infrastructure. The global clinical decision support systems market is expected to reach a market value of USD 1764.93 million by 2023 from USD 794.10 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. In 2016, the Americas held the highest share of the market, i.e., 39.3%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with 34.3% and 19.4% market shares respectively.

The global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented on the basis of component, product, model, delivery mode, mode of advice, setting, type, application, and region.The global clinical decision support systems market, by component, has been segmented into services, software, and hardware.The global clinical decision support systems market, by product, has been segmented into integrated CDSS and standalone CDSS.The global clinical decision support systems market, by model, has been segmented into Knowledge-Based CDSS and Non-Knowledge-Based CDSS.By delivery mode, the global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented into on-premise and cloud-based systems.By mode of advice, the global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented into passive CDSS and active CDSS.

By settings, the global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented into inpatient settings and ambulatory care settings.

By type, the global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented into therapeutic clinical decision support system and diagnostic clinical decision support system.

By application, the global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented into conventional clinical decision support systems and advanced clinical decision support systems.

The global clinical decision support systems market is expected to reach USD 1764.93 million by 2023 from USD 891.78 million in 2017; it is expected to register a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

Key Players

Wolters Kluwer Health, Hearst Communications Inc., Elsevier B.V., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Athenahealth, Inc., Siemens AG, Carestream Health, Epic Systems, IBM Corporation, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Study objectives

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the clinical decision support systems market

• To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the global clinical decision support systems market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by component, product, model, delivery mode, mode of advice, setting, type, application, and region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the clinical decision support systems market

Target Audience

• Hospitals

• Clinical Decision Support Systems Manufacturing Companies

Key Findings

• The global clinical decision support systems market is expected to reach USD 1764.93 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2017 to 2023

• On the basis of component, software accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 12.11% by 2023

• On the basis of product, integrated CDSS accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 12.34% by 2023

• On the basis of model, knowledge-based CDSS accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 12.34% by 2023

• On the basis of delivery mode, on-premise CDSS accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 11.77% by 2023

• On the basis of mode of advice, active CDSS accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 12.34% by 2023

• On the basis of settings, inpatient settings accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 12.34% by 2023

• On the basis of type, therapeutic clinical decision support systems accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 12.34% by 2023

• On the basis of application, advanced clinical decision support systems accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 12.34% by 2023

• The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global clinical decision support systems market at a CAGR of 12.15% by 2023

• Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.36% by 2023

Regional Analysis

• Americas

o North America

US

Canada

o South America

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

