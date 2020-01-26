The Future of Magnetic Reed Switch Markets to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Magnetic Reed Switch Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 118 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Magnetic Reed Switch consists of a pair of ferromagnetic reeds, which overlap at their free ends (contact area) at a very small distance and are hermetically sealed in a glass tube. When in the presence of a magnetic field, the reeds become magnetized to opposite polarity, thus attracting each other and closing contact. Like many other great inventions, reed switches were born at Bell Laboratories, invented there in the mid-1930s by Walter B. Elwood. Today, reed switches are still in common uses.

Scope of the Report:

The main market players are OKI, Littelfuse, RMCIP, Standex-Meder, Nippon Aleph, HIS Sensing, Coto, PIT-RADWAR, PIC, STG, Harbin Electric Group, Zhejiang Xurui Company and etc.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Magnetic Reed Switch. Europe also plays important roles in global market, with market size of 39 million USD in 2017 and has a market share about 14.5%. The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in Japan (with a revenue market share 30.7%) and China (with a revenue market share 16.3%).

Demand is driven by demographics and the health of the economy. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on certain geography. The industry is fragmented.

Despite fierce competition, due to the global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area; more new investment will enter into this field in future.

The worldwide market for Magnetic Reed Switch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.0% over the next five years, will reach 530 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Magnetic Reed Switch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Oki

Littelfuse (Hamlin)

Standex

RMCIP

Nippon Aleph

HSI Sensing

Coto

PIT-RADWAR

PIC

STG

Harbin Electric Group

Zhejiang Xurui

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Form A

Form B

Form C

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Reed Relays

Magnetic Sensors

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Magnetic Reed Switch product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Magnetic Reed Switch, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Magnetic Reed Switch in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Magnetic Reed Switch competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Magnetic Reed Switch breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Magnetic Reed Switch market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Magnetic Reed Switch sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

