The Future of Automotive Camera Module Markets to 2024

Automotive Camera Module is defined as a housing containing an image sensor, a processor, a lens, a buffer, and connector points; in addition, some system specific software and any other elements may be required before the camera module can be installed in a space defined by the vehicle manufacturer.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, global market of automotive camera module developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 29.91%. In 2017, global actual production is about 78.2 million units.

The classification of automotive camera module includes Back Camera, Front Camera and others, and the proportion of Back Camera in 2017 is about 55.61%. Back camera is very helpful for the young drivers, especially when they back a car.

Automotive camera module is widely used in Sedan, SUV and other field. The most proportion of automotive camera module is used for Sedan, and the consumption market share in 2017 is about 71.52%.

Market competition is intense. Panasonic, Valeo, Magna, Continental, MCNEX, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Automotive Camera Module is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.5% over the next five years, will reach 8530 million US$ in 2024, from 3080 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Camera Module in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Panasonic

Valeo

Magna

Continental

MCNEX

SEMCO

LG Innotek

Sharp

Bosch

ZF TRW

Tung Thih

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Back Camera

Front Camera

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Sedan

SUV

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Camera Module product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Camera Module, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Camera Module in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Camera Module competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Camera Module breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automotive Camera Module market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Camera Module sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

