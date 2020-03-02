The Baby Food Sector in South Africa, top three Living Standards Measure, key features & developments, segmentation 2019

A newly compiled business intelligent report, titled “The Baby Food Sector in South Africa, 2019” has been publicized to the vast archive of Market Research Hub (MRH) online repository. The study revolves around the analysis of The Baby Food Sector in South Africa, covering key industry developments and market opportunity map during the mentioned forecast period. This report further conveys quantitative & qualitative analysis on the concerned market, providing a 360 view on current and future market prospects. As the report proceeds, information regarding the prominent trends as well as opportunities in the key geographical segments have also been explained, thus enabling companies to be able to make region-specific strategies for gaining competitive lead.

The Baby Food Sector in South Africa, 2019

Summary

“The Baby Food Sector in South Africa, 2019”, is an analytical report by GlobalData which provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the South African market.

The top three economic groups – representing just 24.5% of the population in 2015 – are the main purchasers of commercially prepared baby food. The sector remained vibrant up to 2016, despite a poor economic climate, but has recently been depressed by lower birth numbers and a continuing sluggish economy. However, all categories, except drinks, have expanded in real terms. Wet meals registered the highest growth, with retail sales doubling, thanks to the appearance of new products, principally pouches, which have balanced the swing towards home-prepared meals. Milks, however, remains the dominant category. There is significant domestic production, with Nestl producing milks and cereals locally. Other local producers include Tiger Brands, Aspen, and Rhodes Food Group. Imports – primarily from Germany – have fallen considerably. Despite losing share, Nestl remains dominant, accounting for 52.5% of value in 2018, followed by Tiger Brands (Purity). Aspen (which sold its business to Lactalis in late 2018) has been strengthening its position. Other players include Abbott and companies offering organic or healthier food, including Allganix (Ollis), Hipp, Rhodes (Squish), and Woolworths. Supermarkets are the main distribution channel, but pharmacies are also significant, especially for milks and cereals. The market is expected to increase, largely attributable to price rises, while consumption will be constrained by the expected fall in the number of live births, but it should be encouraged to some extent by a stronger economy and product innovation.

What else does this report offer?

– Consumption data based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing work and our in-house expertise to offer extensive data about the trends and dynamics affecting the industry.

– Detailed profile of the companies operating and new companies considering entry in the industry along with their key focus product sectors.

– Market profile of the various product sectors with the key features & developments, segmentation, per capita trends and the various manufacturers & brands.

– Overview of baby food retailing with a mention of the major retailers in the country along with the distribution channel.

– Future projections considering various trends which are likely to affect the industry.

Scope

– The top three Living Standards Measure (LSM) groups, 8-10, are the main purchasers of commercially prepared baby food, and these groups represented just 24.5% of the population in 2015.

– Consumption per baby aged 0-3 years stood at 12.7 kg in 2018, but because only a proportion of mothers are in a financial position to purchase baby food.

– The highest growth rate over the period 2012 to 2018 was registered by wet meals, where retail sales doubled and volume sales rose by 12%.

– There is significant domestic production, with market leader Nestl producing both its milks and cereals in the country. Other local producers include Tiger Brands, Aspen, and Rhodes Food Group.

– Nestl, despite losing share, has been the most important supplier throughout this period, accounting for 52.5% of total market value in 2018. Tiger Brands (Purity) is in second place with 21%, while Aspen (which sold its business to Lactalis in late 2018) has been strengthening its position, gaining a share of 19%.

– Supermarkets are the main source of supply, accounting for over half of volumes, while hypermarkets are growing in importance.

– The market is expected to increase by 65% in current price terms between 2018 and 2024.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Definitions

Background to the Market

Birth: Live Birth Rates

Births: Live Births by Region

The Consumer

Socio-Demographic Trends

Working Women

Regulations

Breastfeeding Trends

Overview

Sector Overview

Manufacturers Shares

Category Analysis

Baby Milks

Baby Cereals

Baby Meals

Baby Drinks

Production and trade

Production

Imports

Exports

Company profiles

Introduction

Nestl (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Tiger Brands Ltd

Aspen Nutritionals (Pty) Ltd

Other Suppliers

Distribution

Baby Food Retailing

Economic background

Political and Economic Background

Prospects and forecasts

Birth & Population Projections

Forecast Overview

Future Trends

Appendix

Additional Data Tables

Summary Methodology

About Globaldata

