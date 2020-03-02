The Baby Food Sector in Brazil Market Socio-Demographic Trends, Manufacturers Shares and Forecast Overview

This research report titled “The Baby Food Sector in Brazil, 2019” has been added to the wide online database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the Baby Food Sector in Brazil during the period 2019. The concerned sector is analyzed based on different market factors including drivers, restraints and opportunities in order to enlighten the readers about the actual scenario prevailing in the Baby Food Sector in Brazil.

The Baby Food Sector in Brazil, 2019

Summary



“The Baby Food Sector in Brazil, 2019”, is an analytical report by GlobalData which provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Brazilian market.

The fall in the number of births accelerated in 2016, due to the effects of the Zika virus, although numbers have increased slightly since. Per capita consumption levels remain relatively low, with demand hampered by high poverty levels (exacerbated by the recent economic situation) and competition from family foods. In terms of value, milks are the most important category, accounting for 57% of retail sales in 2018, well ahead of cereals (35%) and wet meals (8%). In volume terms both milks and meals increased, but consumption of cereals has declined. Unit prices have fallen in real terms, as manufacturers have attempted to boost sales. With the opening of Danones baby milk factory in 2016, local production is expected to play a greater role. Nestl already produces a significant proportion of its products locally. It is the clear leader in every category, with an enormous margin over its competitors, of whom Danone is the only one eating into Nestls lead. The expected fall in the number of births will counteract to some extent the effects of an improving economy. The value of the total sector is forecast to rise by 52% between 2018 and 2024, bringing total retail sales to R$5.3 billion. This will equate to volume sales of 95,575 tons, a level 16% higher than in 2019. Milks are expected to show more buoyant growth than cereals or meals.

Scope

– Per capita levels remain relatively low, at 9.3 kg for all baby food; demand continues to be hampered by high poverty levels and competition from adult foods, which many mothers use to feed their babies.

– In terms of value, milks are the most important category, accounting for 57% of retail sales in 2018, well ahead of cereals (35%) and wet meals (8%).

– Since 2012, Baby food retail sales have risen by 38.5%, slightly below the rate of inflation, having been negatively affected by the economic situation.

– Exports of infant milk and cereals have been more or less stable, and in 2017 stood at 8,046 tons, equivalent to approximately US$26 million.

– E-commerce is growing, although online sales of baby food remain low, pharmacies account for the majority of baby milk sales, at over 50% in 2018.

