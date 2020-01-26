According to the report, the adhesive films market will be worth US$14.45 bn by 2020. On the basis of technology, the market for light cured segment will experience a swift growth in the coming years, fueled by the enhanced characteristics of the product including fast curing and negligible or zero volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions. By product, the acrylic segment is expected to account for the largest share in the market in the coming years. the use of acrylic adhesive films in medical, electronics, automotive, construction, and furniture will drive the growth of this segment. Moreover, the PVA segment is also slated to witness a remarkable demand in the coming years on account of their use in packaging, furniture, construction, and footwear industries.

Asia Pacific to Emerge Most Lucrative Regional Segment in Adhesive Films Market

On the basis of application, the labels segment will witness highest growth in the market. By end user industries, the medical and healthcare industry will gain traction in the global adhesive films market during the forecast period. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific held significant shares in the past and will be the most lucrative market for adhesive films in the years to come. The flourishing electronics and automotive industries in Asia Pacific will ensure the growth of this market in the region.

Moreover, the demand for footwear and furniture will also see a growing demand and this will fuel the growth of the adhesive films market in Asia Pacific. The European market will witness a sluggish growth in the coming years. On the other hand, North America is estimated to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period, on account of improvement in the construction sector and thriving packaging, electronics, medical, and other consumer goods industry.

High Demand from Various End Use Industries to Fuel Growth of Adhesive Films

The growing application of packaging in the food and beverages industry is driving the growth prospects of the global adhesive films market. The frozen food industry is growing continuously and this is creating a heightened demand for adhesive films. The use of bond paper with plastics to print desired information will fuel the demand for adhesive films. The growing busy lifestyles of people have fueled the demand for frozen food and this will also drive the growth prospects of the adhesive films market. The high demand for electronics, especially in Asia Pacific is pushing the growth of this market.