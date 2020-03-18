Thailand Pet Food Market – Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2016-2022

Description

Thailand pet food market was valued was valued at $317.8 million dollars in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% to reach $533.2 million dollars by 2020.

Market Dynamics

The increasing preference for westernized lifestyles and newly industrialized nature of the market make it an ideal destination for the growth of the market. The growing popularity of small mammals due to urbanisation is expected to continue during the forecast period. The growing popularity of small mammals like rabbits, rats, mice and hamsters is likely to positively affect sales of small mammal food, with an increase in competition.

Local brands that are well established and whose brand recognition is strong among pet owners in Thailand are still expected to dominate other pet in comparison to international brands that are only slowly gaining a presence in category.The major constrain for the pet food market is the political instability that has resulted from the recent coup by the military junta. The country offers a high volume growth due to its developing stature.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on the animal type,product type and sales channels. Pet meal constitutes about 47% of the share in the market, making it a major segment in the market. It comprises of dry food and wet food.

An increase in frequency of visiting pet clinic due to increase in infections and allergies has led to raise the sales of veterinary diets through specialized pet shops or vet clinics. As the owners of pets are shifting towards the natural ingredients in concern of their companion health the organic products are on rise compared to pet meal and treats. Liquid foodis expected to grow in the market due to the rise in cat adoption rates.As the fish population continues to risefish food market is expected to grow in current value terms.Fish are popular among Thai Chinese communities because they keep them for Feng Shui purposes.

Key Players

Mars dominated the Thailand pet food market in both cat and dog food segment with a market share of around 21%, followed by Nestle Purina and Charoen Pokphand Group which accounted for 25% of the market shares. Local companies such as Betagro, S.I.P. Siam Inter Pacific Co., Ltd and Thai Union Frozen Products also hold significant shares in the market. Other manufacturers include companies such as Merrick, Bil-Jac, Dingo, Carolina Prime, CANIDAE, HI-TOR, Diamond Pet Foods, etc. These manufacturers have accounted for 44% share of the market shares.

