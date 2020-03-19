Thailand 3D Printing Metal Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Thailand 3D Printing Metal market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Thailand 3D Printing Metal market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global 3D Printing Metal market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Thailand plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the 3D Printing Metal development status and future trend in Thailand, focuses on top players in Thailand, also splits 3D Printing Metal by type and by Application, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.
The major players in Thailand market include
3D Systems Corporation
Arcam AB
EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
Voxeljet AG
GKN Plc
Sandvik AB
Carpenter Technology Corporation
Renishaw Plc
Hoganas AB
LPW Technology
Optomec Inc.
Argen Corp
Boeing
Concept Laser
Nanosteel
Norsk Titanium
Legor Group
QuesTEK
Markforged
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
By Form
Powder
Filament
By Material
Titanium
Nickel
Stainless Steel
Aluminum
Others
On the basis of the end users/Application, this report covers
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Medical & Dental
Others
