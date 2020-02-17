Texturized Vegetable Protein- Global Market Production Capacity, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue and Share till 2025 by Several Key Regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan

Www.MarketResearchNest.com Announced that its published an Exclusive Report on “Global Texturized Vegetable Protein Market Research Report 2019” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources; This report studies the Texturized Vegetable Protein market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Texturized Vegetable Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Being rich in proteins and fibrous material, texturized soy proteins are a widely used ingredient that enhance the nutrition of the meal and are largely used in several food products, including, but not limited to, snacks and functional bars, ready meals, meat analogues and extenders, among others. The consumption of texturized soy proteins is high among older population, lactating women, pregnant women as well as children. Their demand is expected to grow at a stellar rate in the coming years owing to their wide adoption in meat and poultry products.

The following manufacturers are covered: ROQUETTE FRERES, CHS, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, DuPont, MGP Ingredients, Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited, Sotexpro, Victoria Group, Shandong Yuxin Soybean Protein, Crown Soya Protein Group, BENEO GmbH.

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan.

Segment by Type: By Product Type

Soy, Wheat, Pea,

By Form

Chunks, Slices, Flakes, Granules.

Segment by Application: Household, Commercial, Industrial.

