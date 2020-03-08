Textured milk protein Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2018 – 2028

Textured milk proteins are basically milk protein ingredients which are manufactured by retaining the protein portion of the milk while draining off the fats and water content. The textured milk protein are of two types- whey protein concentrates and casein concentrates. Textured milk proteins are mainly applicable for improving the foaming or the frothing in the milk-based beverages and other dairy-based products such as yogurt, cheese, and cream based products. The textured milk protein is a multifunctional ingredient that has properties such as water binding, foaming, emulsification, gelling and heat stability. Textured milk proteins have a wide range of applications in the industries such as food, beverage, bakery, sports nutrition, etc., and so might have an increasing demand in the future.

Textured milk protein demand in the food industry

The consumers are becoming more conscious of their diet and lifestyle, they are now focusing on consuming healthy food products which can provide the required amount of nutrients such as proteins, carbohydrates, etc. This major factor might help increase the market for textured milk protein as it is nutritional rich and has an application in various industries such as food, bakery, etc.

The National Dairy Development Board estimated that world milk production was 806.70 million MT in the year 2015. The high production and availability of milk open the market for production of textured milk protein. The powder form of textured milk proteins have more shelf-life and can be easily transported which is a major advantage for the industries. The other factor that helps to expand the market for textured milk protein is the preference of consumers. The consumers are now having less preference for proteins that are derived from meat as there is the risk of disease and other side effects. The use of textured milk protein as a food ingredient can increase the protein content of the food product without adding lactose which makes it favorable for use by the lactose intolerant customer. As the lactose is absent, the food products containing textured milk protein will not have the defects such as sandiness due to crystallization of lactose, browning due to Maillard reaction, etc. This will help increase in the shelf-life of the textured milk protein containing food products. So the lactose-intolerant demo graph becomes one of the key driving factors for the textured milk protein market.

Textured milk protein isolate also can have a potential use in sports nutrition industry so as to gain the necessary amount of proteins to maintain muscle strength, increase the recovery after an intense workout, repair the tissue damage, etc. In recent times, there has been an increase in demand for on-the-go sports nutrition products, due to rise in health trends and fitness trends amongst the millennial demo graph.

Global Textured milk protein Market: Segmentation:

Textured milk protein segmentation on the basis of the form:

Powder

Liquid

Textured milk protein segmentation on the basis of type:

Whey Protein Concentrate

Milk Protein Concentrate

Textured milk protein segmentation on the basis of end use:

Bars

Smoothies & milkshakes

Dairy Yogurt Cheese Cream Ice creams

Functional food

Sports Nutrition

Breakfast cereals

Bakery

Global Textured milk protein Market: Key Participants

Some of the global key market players are Fonterra Co-Operative Group, Société FIT, Ingredia SA, Kerry Group plc, Socius Ingredients, Hilmar Cheese Company, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, etc. are among the others.

Global Textured milk protein Market: Key Developments

In September 2018, Epi Ingredients launched Epiprot 60 UL, a milk protein concentrate that contains 60 percent of total native protein. The consumer’s interest in sustainability, animal welfare, etc., are changing the market and so the food, nutrition, and beverage manufacturers are also trying to innovate their products. The Epiprot 60 UL launch will help the food, beverage, and other industries to bring in innovation along with the maintenance of the nutritional value of the product.

Opportunities for Textured milk protein Market Participants:

It has been studied that milk protein has been effective in reducing the negative effects of chemotherapy on the patients that are treated for cancer. According to researchers, this milk protein will allow cancer patients to enjoy their meal and can therefore not face the problem of malnutrition. Such research and development might help increase the use of textured milk protein as a food ingredient in various food products, beverages, etc., and can help expand the market. Educational marketing might help in increasing the awareness and benefits that are gained by using textured milk protein.