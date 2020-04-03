Textile Implants Market 2019 Global Overview, Regional Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future recently published a study report “Textile Implants Market”, giving out a complete market insight for the period 2018 – 2023. The Global Textile Implants Market is distinguish by the existence of a large number of global, regional, and local players. These Global players are progressively focusing on expanding their geographical presence and they have huge facilities located across the globe. Several merchants are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as innovations, price, and quality of the product.

Textile Implants Market – Sketch

The Global Textile Implants Market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. Textile implants have been used in a number of surgical procedures such as orthopedic surgeries, hernia repair, eye surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, breast reconstruction and others. The textile implants market is driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing number of bone/sports injuries, increasing prevalence of breast and prostate cancer and technological advancements in textile implants. According to the World Health Organization, 31% of the global deaths are due to cardiovascular diseases. As per the Johns Hopkins University, approximately 775,000 children are treated for sports-related injuries every year. Other key factors such as rising geriatric population, increasing research on textile implants and increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries are contributing towards the growth of the market.

However, factors such as high procedure costs, unfavorable reimbursement policies, loss of tensile strength and product recall or failure are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players for Global Textile Implants Market

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in Textile Implants Market: There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe.

Some of the key players for the global textile implants market are SERAG-WIESSNER GmbH & Co. KG Zum Kugelfang, LARS (France), Johnson and Johnson, Neoligaments (UK), Surgicraft Inc., Cousin Biotech (France), Xenotech, Orthomed S.A.S. (France), WL Gore, FX Solutions (France), Aran Biomedical, Shanghai PINE&POWER Biotech (China), and Mathys AG Bettlach (Switzerland) and other.

Segments for Global Textile Implants Market

The global textile implants market is segmented on the basis of product type, systems, and end-user. The textile implants market, by product type categorized into 2D implantable forms, 3D implantable forms, natural textile implants and synthetic textile implants. The synthetic textile category includes polyamide, polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, resorbable polymers and non-resorbable polymers. Application segment is segmented into hernia repair products, cardiovascular, sports medicine, diabetic wound care, ophthalmology, and breast reconstruction. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Textile Implants Market

The textile implants market is dominated by North America owing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing incidence of breast cancer and hence increasing breast reconstruction procedures. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 109,256 women in 2016 underwent breast reconstruction procedures. Other factors like increasing healthcare expenditure, rising geriatric within the population drive the market growth in this region.

It is estimated that Europe stood second in the global textile implants market owing to increasing incidences of sports injuries, rising number of knee and hip replacements and growing medical device industry within this region. According to the Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin 2016, 220,000 people undergo hip replacements in Germany each year. Thus, the increasing prevalence of hip and knee replacements in this region influences the growth of this market.

Asia-Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region for the global textile implants market in 2017. The market is expected to witness growth owing to rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. According to the NCBI, cardiovascular diseases is the leading cause of death all over the world, and 50% of the deaths occur in Asia. This provides a favorable background for the market to grow.

The Middle East and Africa holds the least share in the global textile implants market due to the presence of stringent government policies, high demand and low supply ratio and poor economies. However, the market is expected to witness growth due to technological innovations and increasing incidences of conventional diseases in the Middle East.

