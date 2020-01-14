Textile Chemicals Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

This report provides in depth study of “Textile Chemicals Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Textile Chemicals Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Textile chemicals are class of specialty chemicals and comprise chemicals and intermediates that are used in various stages of textile processing such as preparation, dyeing, printing and finishing. These are often used to enhance or impart desired properties and color to the fabrics during the manufacturing process. Mainly refers to dyes and textile auxiliaries, textile chemicals is crucial to the upgrade and value improvement of textiles. Textile chemicals not only make textile products more functional and more contemporary, but also reform the dyeing and finishing process, so that the textiles product become more and more gentrification and green.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Textile Chemicals market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

By Company

Transfar

Archroma

Huntsman

CHT/Bezema

Dymatic Chemicals

Lonsen

Rudolf GmbH

Zschimmer & Schwarz

NICCA

Pulcra

Lanxess

Tanatex Chemicals

Zhejiang Runtu

Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku

Akzo Nobel

Bozzetto Group

Solvay

Total

Wacker

Zhangjiagang Duplus Chemical

Dr.Petry

Takemoto

Sumitomo

Tianjing Textile Auxiliaries

Sino Surfactant

Taiyang

Nantong Donghui

E-microchem

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Pretreatment Auxiliaries

Printing Auxiliaries

Finishing Auxiliaries

By End-User / Application

Home Furnishing

Apparel

Technical Textiles

Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

…..

12 Key Manufacturers

12.1 Transfar

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.2 Archroma

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.3 Huntsman

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.4 CHT/Bezema

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.5 Dymatic Chemicals

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.6 Lonsen

12.12.1 Company Overview

12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.7 Rudolf GmbH

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.8 Zschimmer & Schwarz

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.9 NICCA

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.10 Pulcra

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.11 Lanxess

12.12 Tanatex Chemicals

12.13 Zhejiang Runtu

12.14 Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku

12.15 Akzo Nobel

12.16 Bozzetto Group

12.17 Solvay

12.18 Total

12.19 Wacker

12.20 Zhangjiagang Duplus Chemical

12.21 Dr.Petry

12.22 Takemoto

12.23 Sumitomo

12.24 Tianjing Textile Auxiliaries

12.25 Sino Surfactant

12.26 Taiyang

12.27 Nantong Donghui

12.28 E-microchem

Continued….

