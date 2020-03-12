Text-to-Speech Market 2018 – Global Industry Analysis, Key Applications, Developments, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2023

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Text-to-Speech market for 2018-2023.
Text-to-Speech is the type of service that understands natural spoken languages and generates audio output with full intonation and cadence.
Text-to-Speech can convert the written content of any website, mobile applications, e-books, online documents, and e-learning tools to audio output.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Text-to-Speech will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Text-to-Speech market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
English
French
Italian
Korean
Others
Segmentation by application:
Automotive and transportation
Healthcare
Consumer electronics
Finance
Education
Retail
Enterprise
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Nuance Communication
Microsoft
Sensory
Amazon
Neospeech
Lumenvox
Acapel
Cereproc
ReadSpeaker
Speech Enabled Software Technologies
Ispeech
Textspeak
Nextup Technologies
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Text-to-Speech market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Text-to-Speech market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Text-to-Speech players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Text-to-Speech with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Text-to-Speech Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Text-to-Speech Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Text-to-Speech Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Text-to-Speech Segment by Type
2.2.1 English
2.2.2 French
2.2.3 German
2.2.4 Italian
2.2.5 Korean
2.2.6 Others
2.3 Text-to-Speech Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Text-to-Speech Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Text-to-Speech Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Text-to-Speech Segment by Application
2.4.1 Automotive and transportation
2.4.2 Healthcare
2.4.3 Consumer electronics
2.4.4 Finance
2.4.5 Education
2.4.6 Retail
2.4.7 Enterprise
2.5 Text-to-Speech Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Text-to-Speech Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Text-to-Speech Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Text-to-Speech by Players
3.1 Global Text-to-Speech Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Text-to-Speech Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Text-to-Speech Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Text-to-Speech Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
………….
11.1 Nuance Communication
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Text-to-Speech Product Offered
11.1.3 Nuance Communication Text-to-Speech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Nuance Communication News
11.2 Microsoft
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Text-to-Speech Product Offered
11.2.3 Microsoft Text-to-Speech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Microsoft News
11.3 Sensory
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Text-to-Speech Product Offered
11.3.3 Sensory Text-to-Speech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Sensory News
11.4 Amazon
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Text-to-Speech Product Offered
11.4.3 Amazon Text-to-Speech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Amazon News
11.5 Neospeech
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Text-to-Speech Product Offered
11.5.3 Neospeech Text-to-Speech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Neospeech News
11.6 Lumenvox
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Text-to-Speech Product Offered
11.6.3 Lumenvox Text-to-Speech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Lumenvox News
11.7 Acapel
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Text-to-Speech Product Offered
11.7.3 Acapel Text-to-Speech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Acapel News
11.8 Cereproc
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Text-to-Speech Product Offered
11.8.3 Cereproc Text-to-Speech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Cereproc News
11.9 ReadSpeaker
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Text-to-Speech Product Offered
11.9.3 ReadSpeaker Text-to-Speech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 ReadSpeaker News
11.10 Speech Enabled Software Technologies
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Text-to-Speech Product Offered
11.10.3 Speech Enabled Software Technologies Text-to-Speech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Speech Enabled Software Technologies News
11.11 Ispeech
11.12 Textspeak
11.13 Nextup Technologies
……Continued
