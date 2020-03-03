Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Value, Production, Capacity, Leading Players and Forecast Until 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively discoursed a new study titled “Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market” Insights, Forecast to 2025, added to its vast online repository. The main motive of this assessment is to present clear insights about the growth factor experienced across the Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market during the forecast period. Readers can access vital information associated to prime market facets such as market size, market share, market drivers, future trends, challenges, opportunities and sales channels. Furthermore, the availability of competitive developments including leading market players make the report a rich data source for investors and new entrants.

THFA is a low cost, biodegradable solvent mainly used as a reactive diluent for epoxy resins and is a good solvent for many of the curative and catalysts used in epoxy formulations. THFA will accelerate the cure of Bisphenol, resins with either aliphatic or aromatic amine curative.

Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA).

This report researches the worldwide Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Ashland

Avantium

Mitsubishi Chemical

DynaChem

Corbion

Penn A Kem LLC Company

Nova Molecular Technologies

Hongye Chemical

Sinochem Qingdao

EnvirOx LLC.

Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Breakdown Data by Type

Pharmaceutical Grade

Chemical Grade

Industrial Grade

Others

Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Breakdown Data by Application

Stripping Formulations

Electronic Cleaner Formulations

Coatings, Dyes and Printing Ink

Epoxy Curing Agent

Others

Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents



Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.4.3 Chemical Grade

1.4.4 Industrial Grade

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Stripping Formulations

1.5.3 Electronic Cleaner Formulations

1.5.4 Coatings, Dyes and Printing Ink

1.5.5 Epoxy Curing Agent

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production

2.1.1 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

