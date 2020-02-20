Tetrahydrofuran Market: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast By 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Tetrahydrofuran Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 122 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Tetrahydrofuran (THF), also known as tetramethylene oxide, diethylene oxide, is five-membered cyclic ether. It is an industrial solvent widely recognized for its unique combination of useful properties. THF is a stable compound with relatively low boiling point and excellent solvency. It is widely-used for dissolution and reaction of various substances. Also it is used as a starting material for the synthesis of poly (tetramethylene ether) glycol (PTMG), etc.

This comprehensive Tetrahydrofuran Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, tetrahydrofuran market has a certain potential in USA, Europe, China and Asia (Ex: China). These areas demand grows stably. During these years, China’s tetrahydrofuran industry maintains a rapid growth.

There are some technologies of tetrahydrofuran production. All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. At the same time, Chinese manufacturers are improving their technology.

The worldwide market for Tetrahydrofuran is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 3050 million US$ in 2024, from 2180 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Tetrahydrofuran in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF,Invista,Penn A Kem,LyondellBasell,Ashland,Mitsubishi,Korea PTG,Sipchem,Dairen Chem,Bluestar Chem,Qianguo Chem,Markor Chem,Shanxi Sanwei Group,Zibo Hualiyuan.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

The dehydration of 1,4-Butanediol

Maleic anhydride method

Furfural method

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

PTMEG

Adhesives

Pharmaceutical

Coatings

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Tetrahydrofuran market.

Chapter 1, to describe Tetrahydrofuran product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Tetrahydrofuran, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Tetrahydrofuran in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Tetrahydrofuran competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Tetrahydrofuran breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Tetrahydrofuran market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tetrahydrofuran sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

