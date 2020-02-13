Testing, Inspection & Certification – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The global testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market in report has been segmented by type, by end-users and regional demand. The process testing, inspection and certification is adopted by end-user industries to ensure quality, maintenance and safety in consumer products. Nowadays, strict regulations on safety and quality regarding health matters has increased the demand for TIC process in manufacturing zones. Moreover, increasing adoption of TIC process across wide range of divisions such as food and beverages, oil and gas, textile and aerospace has augmented the market growth globally.

The study provides a detailed view of the testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market, by segmenting it based on type, end-users, and regional demand. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market across five broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments, as in the field of testing, inspection and certification (TIC).

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market.

The report provides the size of the testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global testing, inspection and certification (TIC) is provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America have been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on volume and revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. Demand for testing, inspection and certification (TIC) has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for testing, inspection and certification (TIC) in each application for its respective functions. The global testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Forecasts have been based on expected demand from testing, inspection and certification (TIC) applications. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue and the volume of the testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market, split into regions. Based on type, end-users, we have summed up the individual revenues and volume from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for testing, inspection and certification (TIC). Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of testing, inspection and certification (TIC) of several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence across all applications.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Dekra Certification GmbH, ASTM International, SGS Group, Eurofins International, and so on.

The global testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market has been segmented into:

Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market: By Geography

• North America

o USA

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market: By Type

• In-House

• Outsourcing

Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market: By End-Users

• Textile

• Oil & Gas

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Food & Beverage

• Petroleum”

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.2 ASSUMPTIONS AND ACRONYMS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 NATURE OF TESTING, INSPECTION AND CERTIFICATION MARKET

4 GLOBAL TESTING, INSPECTION AND CERTIFICATION (TIC) MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.1.1 GLOBAL TESTING, INSPECTION AND CERTIFICATION (TIC) MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1.1.1 IN-HOUSE

4.1.1.2 OUTSOURCING

5 GLOBAL TESTING, INSPECTION AND CERTIFICATION (TIC) MARKET, BY END-USER

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.1.1 GLOBAL TESTING, INSPECTION AND CERTIFICATION (TIC) MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET, BY END-USER

5.1.1.1 TEXTILE

5.1.1.2 OIL & GAS

5.1.1.3 AUTOMOTIVE

5.1.1.4 AEROSPACE

5.1.1.5 FOOD & BEVERAGE

5.1.1.6 PETROLEUM

6 GLOBAL TESTING, INSPECTION AND CERTIFICATION (TIC) MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

6.1 NORTH AMERICA

6.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

6.1.1.1 DRIVERS

6.1.1.2 RESTRAINTS

6.1.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

6.1.2 U.S.

6.1.3 CANADA

6.1.4 MEXICO

6.2 EUROPE

6.2.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

6.2.1.1 DRIVERS

6.2.1.2 RESTRAINTS

6.2.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

6.2.2 U.K

6.2.3 FRANCE

6.2.4 GERMANY

6.2.5 SPAIN

6.2.6 ITALY

6.2.7 REST OF EUROPE

6.3 ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

6.3.1.1 DRIVERS

6.3.1.2 RESTRAINTS

6.3.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

6.3.2 INDIA

6.3.3 CHINA

6.3.4 JAPAN

6.3.5 AUSTRALIA

6.3.6 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

6.4 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

6.4.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

6.4.1.1 DRIVERS

6.4.1.2 RESTRAINTS

6.4.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

6.4.2 GCC

6.4.3 SOUTH AFRICA